Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 theme could revolve around extinction

With Epic Games raising the bar for every Fortnite season, Loopers have already begun wondering what's in store for them at the end of Chapter 3 Season 2. For the time being, the only known consistent piece of information seems to be that another Doomsday Device event will likely take place.

Other than that, there's no telling what can happen. Some rumors suggest that Midas will make a return and stop the Device, while others state that Midas is helping the Imagined Order.

With so many rumors to contend with, it's hard to keep the facts in check. Despite the limited information, slowly but surely, a picture is beginning to come into focus, and on it are the first hints of the new season.

Extinction on a Metaverse scale in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3?

Before proceeding, readers should take note that this article is based on pure speculation and rumors. Everything is based on leaked information, and it may or may not come to fruition next season. With that being said, here are a few reasons why the next season's theme could revolve around extinction.

1) Welcome to Extinction Park

HYPEX @HYPEX Possible Fortnite x Jurassic World collab?



The new movie releases a week after Season 3 release. And we know that Epic are working on a "HamsterBallV2" (Ballers V2) vehicle, could it be just a big coincidence? Possible Fortnite x Jurassic World collab?The new movie releases a week after Season 3 release. And we know that Epic are working on a "HamsterBallV2" (Ballers V2) vehicle, could it be just a big coincidence? https://t.co/rXPeb9ApHI

According to Fortnite leaker HYPEX, Epic Games is working on a second generation of the Baller called HamsterBallV2. Although there's not much to know about this vehicle in particular, it's interesting to note that it may have something to do with Jurassic Park.

Since the upcoming movie, Jurassic World Dominion, releases a week after Chapter 3 Season 3 goes live, a possible collaboration may be in the works. Now, using a logic chain, it's easy to see how Jurassic Park and the extinction theme could go hand-in-hand.

2) Stegron go rawr

Shiina @ShiinaBR ISSUE 3 PLOT: The return of an UNLIKELY ALLY brings Iron Man and The Foundation closer to their goal



It's an all-out brawl against Stegron (Image below) and his dinosaur hybrids, as the hunt for the Zero Shard heats up! Stegron's not the only villain interested in the Zero Shard ISSUE 3 PLOT: The return of an UNLIKELY ALLY brings Iron Man and The Foundation closer to their goalIt's an all-out brawl against Stegron (Image below) and his dinosaur hybrids, as the hunt for the Zero Shard heats up! Stegron's not the only villain interested in the Zero Shard https://t.co/GmVTkTUilB

If the potential Jurassic Park crossover is not convincing enough, there's even more evidence available. In the third issue of Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War comics, an MCU villain by the name of Stegron is brought into the fold.

Stegron the Dinosaur Man and his Hybrid Dinosaurs will wreak havoc throughout the issue. Since the issue will be released during Chapter 3 Season 3, this provides more evidence that supports the theory that an extinction theme is coming.

3) Primal Shotgun 2.0

HYPEX @HYPEX Epic are working on a new shotgun similar to primal shotgun:



- 8 Bullets. Reloads 2 at a time for 6 seconds.

- Shoots 2 bullets at a time with a fire rate of 0.85, faster than the striker & pump.

- 54 damage common (75 headshot) & 66 damage legendary (95 headshot). PER BULLET! Epic are working on a new shotgun similar to primal shotgun:- 8 Bullets. Reloads 2 at a time for 6 seconds.- Shoots 2 bullets at a time with a fire rate of 0.85, faster than the striker & pump.- 54 damage common (75 headshot) & 66 damage legendary (95 headshot). PER BULLET! https://t.co/kGCrOFSBwO

Fortnite leaker HYPEX managed to stumble upon a new shotgun in development. While this is nothing out of the ordinary, the shotgun in question will be similar to that of the Primal Shotgun from Chapter 2 Season 6. For the uninitiated, this was also the season in which Epic Games introduced Raptors.

While the information has to be taken with a pinch of salt, this Primal Shotgun 2.0 may be in development to suit the extinction theme of the upcoming season.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh