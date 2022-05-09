Doomsday event part 2 is coming to the Fortnite island soon

What would Fortnite be like without its destructive events? The giant Cattus monster, Kevin The Cube ripping through reality, and the Cube Queen corrupting the island would all be absent.

It's clear to see that Doomsday events in-game are as common as the flu. They come and go on a whim and leave chaos in their path. However, from the ashes, a new beginning always arises.

This seems to be the case this time around as well, as leaks show an upcoming Doomsday event. Sadly, this has nothing to do with the Doom crossover that was teased a while ago, but rather the Imagined Order planning to unleash their own version of hell in Fortnite soon.

Egyptian Fortnite Leaker @Egyptian_Leaker -And finally, there's an upcoming landmark (unnamed POI) codenamed "DDMachine" which stands for "Doomsday Machine". since Loot Lake is also an unnamed location, The Doomsday Device will most likely be in the middle of Loot Lake and it SHOULD happen with the next game update

Fortnite's Doomsday event part 2 featuring the Imagined Order

For those who haven't kept up to date with leaks, a short while ago, a new landmark codenamed "DDMachine" was discovered in the files. Without much guesswork, it's easy to ascertain that the acronym stands for Doomsday Machine.

A version of this machine was built by Midas back in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2. His plan was to use it to push back the Storm and break the Loop. Once freed from the Imagined Order's influence, he would theoretically have been able to escape the island, but fate works in mysterious ways.

Instead of his machine breaking the Storm barrier and the Loop, it ended up causing a massive tsunami which flooded and subsequently drowned the island. Given his limited resources at the time, things were bound to go wrong.

However, with limitless resources, the Imagined Order is likely to get the machine to work as intended. The only question is: What exactly will it do?

Doomsday 2 live event predictions

Although there are no concrete leaks to suggest the series of events that will unfold in the live event, there are gameplay tags that provide some information. Much like the OG Doomsday device, the new one will also attract lightning strikes that will be hitting the landmark.

This can be interpreted in two ways: the lighting is either being used to power up the device or the Imagined Order is trying to destabilize the weather once again. Either way, things are looking grim.

Fortnite @FortniteGame



Read all about some new weather arriving on the Island.



fn.gg/Storms Today's Island forecast: extreme weather including tornadoes and lightning storms!Read all about some new weather arriving on the Island. Today's Island forecast: extreme weather including tornadoes and lightning storms!Read all about some new weather arriving on the Island.fn.gg/Storms https://t.co/wqiGcSZM3X

In addition to lightning, there's something to do with heat and thermal energy as well. This is rather vague for the time being and doesn't make any sense. If one were to try and associate it with something on the island, the best educated guess would be The Daily Bugle POI.

Since the POI is currently located at the base of the Volcano, that's the only connection that can be made. Alternatively, the tag may also have something to do with an upcoming heatwave in-game, which could change the landscape and the island itself.

𝕋𝕨𝕖𝕒𝕜𝕤 @tweakshasdrip Fortnite theory: since I. O. screwed Midas and his Doomsday Device back in C2S2, Midas will return at the end of this season event and screw I. O.'s plan and their Doomsday Device for revenge, allying himself with the Seven alongside other Ghost members like Skye Fortnite theory: since I. O. screwed Midas and his Doomsday Device back in C2S2, Midas will return at the end of this season event and screw I. O.'s plan and their Doomsday Device for revenge, allying himself with the Seven alongside other Ghost members like Skye https://t.co/NM7QseT9Yw

There are also rumors suggesting that Midas will return during the live event and disrupt the process. If this is the case, what the Doomsday device is capable of may never be known.

With that being said, readers will have to wait for more leaks to start emerging to get a better picture. With the current Fortnite season scheduled to end in late June, there's a lot of time left. Hopefully, more information will become available by mid-May. Until then, one can only speculate and ponder the possibilities.

Edited by Danyal Arabi