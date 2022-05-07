Is the Miles Morales Fortnite skin arriving in 2022? Rumor & leaks explained

Ever since Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse aired, the Fortnite community has been eagerly waiting for a collaboration with the iconic franchise. Given its comic book art style, it would certainly have fit perfectly into the Metaverse. Sadly, nothing came to fruition in 2018.

Fast forward to December 2021, Spider-Man was finally added to the game in all his glory. Alongside the friendly neighborhood web-slinger, the Spider-Man Mythic Web Shooters were also tossed into the loot pool.

According to many gamers, they functioned even better than those in the Avengers' game. Even though this crossover was amazing, something was definitely missing: Miles Morales.

Miles Morales may be added to Fortnite by first week of June, 2022

While Spider-Man may have a strong fan following, Into the Spider-Verse brought Miles Morales to center stage. Given the younger age of the protagonist, it would clearly resonate well with the players. Thus, when the first set of pictures featuring the superhero were found inside The Daily Bugle, the community was overcome with excitement.

Geo @GeoYTB_ Me trying to convince Epic Games to bring Miles Morales Spider-Man to Fortnite... Me trying to convince Epic Games to bring Miles Morales Spider-Man to Fortnite... https://t.co/SnGKfqhccY

Interestingly, these pictures featured Miles Morales and Prowler. However, only the latter (also Miles Morales' uncle!) was added in as a battle pass skin in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2. Given this fact, one has to wonder how long before Miles Morales is added to the game? Well, if the rumors are true, it won't be long at all.

Shiina @ShiinaBR



Based on Fortnite's wording, we'll get A LOT of new Spider-Man-related skins, so this is definitely possible!



(Thanks to SPIDER-MAN: We could(!) a Miles Morales or Prowler skin if these hints on the map mean anything!Based on Fortnite's wording, we'll get A LOT of new Spider-Man-related skins, so this is definitely possible!(Thanks to @GranbeFN @timelessorder for the help) SPIDER-MAN: We could(!) a Miles Morales or Prowler skin if these hints on the map mean anything!Based on Fortnite's wording, we'll get A LOT of new Spider-Man-related skins, so this is definitely possible!(Thanks to @GranbeFN & @timelessorder for the help) https://t.co/8OQFdajHPS

According to the Epic Games website that's advertising the "Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War!" comics, the first one is due on June 8, 2022. The website also specifies that players will be able to redeem a code to receive the "Spider-Man-based Outfit" after buying the comic. This will also be available for purchase from the Item Shop later on.

Given that numerous variants of Spider-Man have been added to the game, from the comics and even Tom Holland's version, the only one that remains is Miles Morales' iconic black and red suit. Oddly enough, a few days ago, an exclusive cover for the first issue of the comics was leaked. It is called the Exclusive Marco Turini Variant Set and features none other than Miles Morales himself.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War #1 (Exclusive Marco Turini Variant Set) Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War #1 (Exclusive Marco Turini Variant Set) https://t.co/LE4vU6sPTZ

However, the character shown on the cover is not from the cinematic universe, but from the comics instead. Nevertheless, with Fortnite adding more characters from the MCU to the game, this may just be the first artistic look at the upcoming Miles Morales skin.

That being said, readers will have to wait until the end of the month to see if this theory holds. Since skins are usually leaked a few days before they are made available in-game, leakers should be able to verify if the redeemable skin is indeed that of Miles Morales.

