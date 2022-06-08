Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Milestone glitch grants upto 100,000 XP in minutes

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 has finally arrived, bringing with it a whole host of changes. For starters, the entire left side of the island has undergone an intense makeover. Instead of Command Cavern, Camp Cuddle, and The Fortress, that side of the map is now much more vibrant and has the following POIs:

Rave Cave

Reality Falls

It also has a few new and colorful landmarks, including the return of Dusty Depot. As usual, the new season also brings new characters and a brand new Battle Pass. The Season 3 Battle Pass features Indiana Jones (the secret skin, this time around) and Darth Vader, obviously the top skins for this season.

Darth Vader in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Naturally, almost every player wants to get the skin of the Dark Lord of the Sith as soon as possible. The only way to do that is by grinding and earning XP, but one YouTuber discovered an easy way to get significant amounts of XP in a short period of time. The article below will discuss this glitch in greater detail.

Fortnite YouTuber Glitch King discovers easy XP glitch for Chapter 3 Season 3

Every season, players find the grind to collect all Battle Pass rewards extremely tedious. That may be especially true this season, with many Fortnite players already complaining about how difficult it is to rank up.

As usual, there are weekly challenges and daily challenges to complete in the current Battle Pass. Last season, there were also weekly Resistance Quests, but those have been done away with since there is no need for 'resistance' anymore.

Always a good source of XP, Milestones were introduced in Chapter 3 Season 1 and have remained present to this day. The only downside is how long it takes them to complete Milestones under normal circumstances.

However, YouTuber Glitch King found a glitch that allows gamers to complete the "Thank the Bus Driver" milestone in no time at all, rewarding them with quite a bit of Fortnite XP.

To do so, players need to be outside their normal matchmaking region. They'll need to go to the server with the highest ping, i.e., the one furthest away from them. For the YouTuber himself, that server is Oceania, but it will vary according to the player trying out this glitch.

In a match, players need to continuously thank the Bus Driver and the lag they have will cause the game to think players have done it multiple times. Doing so will stack up and complete the Milestone pretty quickly.

However, this can only be done while the bus is in the air, which isn't that long of a duration. There is another step to this glitch, though.

For Fortnite players using a keyboard and mouse, they can bind the emote button to Mouse Wheel Up and Down. Doing this will not make the character emote in the air, but it will assist with this particular glitch.

They can then repeat this process as many times as necessary to get through stage 20 of the milestone and receive large amounts of XP. While it won't get players all the way to the Vader skin, it will still get them closer than they would otherwise be.

It should be noted that Epic Games generally doesn't like XP glitches, so this will very likely be patched out shortly. Gamers should try to make use of this glitch if they desperately require XP, but there is a chance it may not work.

