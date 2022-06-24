Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 XP glitch grants 500,000 XP quickly; here's how

The XP system in Fortnite is the topic of debate every season. Chapter 3 Season 3 is no different, and many consider it even worse than normal. The issue is compounded when Epic Games offers such good rewards like the Darth Vader skin.

Vader is the Page 10 skin, and it's the most prominent reason players are grinding on the battle pass so much. Though it sometimes feels futile, they're doing everything they can to get more XP. It's an uphill battle, but there are ways to make it a little easier.

Glitch King, the premier glitch finder in Fortnite, has found an XP glitch that can help users level up in no time.

Fortnite YouTuber finds XP glitch for massive amounts of XP in Chapter 3 Season 3

If there's a glitch in the game, Glitch King will probably find it. Their YouTube channel is full of helpful and funny glitches that have popped up at various points in each season. Most of them are for XP since that's what loopers look for the most.

This particular map can offer Fortnite gamers up to 500,000 XP, which will go a long way towards unlocking Darth Vader and the subsequent super styles. The map code is 9496-3304-5859.

To start, players should head to the edge of the map, where they will find an "XP Shop" button. This will take them into another room.

They can then collect coins by killing chickens, mining items, and doing other activities. The coins eventually translate to XP.

There should also be an AFK XP button on the wall to the left. This should be enabled to maximize the XP intake for users.

Additionally, another XP button was inaccessible when the video was posted but should be active now. It is found on the other side of the room from the AFK button. There is a sign above it.

All of this will add up to quite a bit of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 XP, though it may not come immediately.

When the video was posted, the map was "under calibration," so the XP wouldn't show up at the time. That's no longer the case, so Fortnite loopers who take advantage shouldn't have to wait very long to get the XP.

After doing the glitches on this map, Glitch King came away with well over 500,000 Chapter 3 Season 3 XP. As of now, one level requires 80,000 XP. Level 100 requires gamers to collect a whopping 7,192,000 XP, so this 500,000 will help.

XP granted (Image via GKI on YouTube)

As always, this is a glitch, and Epic doesn't love players abusing XP glitches or Creative maps. They'd prefer they play the battle royale usually, so this may get taken down or patched at any time.

Interested users should go onto the map and try to take advantage while it's active. Otherwise, it'll be back to grinding daily and weekly challenges for a modicum of XP this season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far