Fortnite Chapter 3 update has Dinosaurs, Tornadoes, and storm features inbound

A major update scheduled for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 could bring the Tornadoes to the game (Image via Sportskeeda)
Francis Banerjee
ANALYST
Modified Dec 25, 2021 03:07 PM IST
Feature

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 kicked off in style by bringing in Spiderman to the island. The introduction of the new chapter was magnificent, making loopers excited for upcoming features.

The trailer for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 revealed novel beasts on the island alongside new weather features. These changes are quite significant, considering it will change the dynamic of the game.

There has been some notable progress regarding the above mentioned features that will be discussed in this article.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: New update to roll out the changes soon

Over the course of a season, Epic Games schedules regular maintenance and updates. While minor ones tweak existing glitches and gameplay issues, the major updates mostly introduce new features to the island.

According to several sources, including data miner Shiina, Epic is planning a massive mid-season update.

Epic is working on a (big?) mid-season update!! 🔥There are some strings in the game that indicate there is a "mid-season" update. I assume it includes the weather/tornado updates and the dinosaurs?- "MidSeasonS19"- "AthenaMidSeasonUpdate"(First noticed by @InTheShadeYT!) https://t.co/T4jmMNgQJS

The contents of the upcoming Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 update haven't been officially revealed. However, everyone anticipates that since it is a major one, Epic is most likely to introduce new elements to the game.

The trailer revealed a small glimpse of a Dinosaur-like creature roaming next to a waterbody. The upcoming update is expected to bring this creature to the island.

Previously, Raptors were added to Fortnite, who were a menace. Therefore, gamers are eager to find out how the dinosaurs will function in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

Maybe Upcoming mid-season update!! Maybe upcoming in mid-season Update:- weather/tornado- dinosaurs?- Week 7 challenge: The IO Force and Drillers, Butter Cake and "Berry" shield consumable &... File Names:- "MidSeasonS19"- "AthenaMidSeasonUpdate"#Fortnite #news https://t.co/kU50wZq4nS

The mid-season major update is also expected to bring out tornadoes and other weather changes. The addition of storms and turbulent weather will surely change the dynamics of the game and make it more challenging.

Tornados will be coming to #Fortnite in the mid-season update! 🌪 FOLLOW @FNFortniteHub to stay tuned for more. https://t.co/36rVVc4DxS

Other weather changes include the arrival of thunder and lightning on the island. However, whether this change will feature alongside the tornadoes or take place inside the storm remains to be seen.

Edited by Saman
