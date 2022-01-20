Fortnite Chapter 3 XP glitch is giving more than 100,000 XP per minute 

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 players are on a tough grind as most of the active player base has completed their initial level up to rank 100. From here the grind grows tougher as the amount of XP required to level up each level is massive. Therefore, players who spend all day in Battle Royale lobbies find it difficult to level up accordingly. Even with daily activities and weekly challenges, the amount of XP earned does not suffice.

There is a new XP glitch doing rounds in the community and it is offering up to 100,000 XP per minute to players. XP glitches are quite common in the Creative Hub, and Fortnite players often take the help of these glitches to level up faster. Simply follow the steps given below to earn a ton of XP in Chapter 3 Season 1.

Note: XP glitches are patched within 12 to 24 hours of being discovered. If the following XP glitch doesn't work, please refer to the other methods available in our Fortnite section.

Step by step guide to earning 100,000 XP quickly in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

According to the video uploaded by YouTuber Whoods, loopers will have to complete all the steps given below correctly to earn a ton of XP and rank up quickly in-game:

1) Go to the Creative Hub and enter the island code: 4729-1022-9071v65

2) Enter the island in a private game and wait for the game to auto-start. Once it starts, multiple rifts should appear in front of the players. Teleport through the first rift from the middle on the right hand side.

3) Once players enter the actual playing area, they have to head straight for the red room at the extreme top left side of the map.

4) Upon reaching the red room, climb on top of it and build six stairs from the beginning of the second tile. After the six stairs, connect them with six floors across.

5) Go to the end of the sixth floor and perform any emote. A key card will be given to the players to perform the emote. Go back down the entire way to the front of the red room.

6) Insert the key card into the box on the right side. An interaction button saying 'enter the room' should pop up. Complete the action to get inside the room. After that simply reach for the white and blue present box and click the 'Get XP' interact button to start getting XP and keep pressing it for more XP with each click.

While it shows 300 XP per click on the screen, in reality, players will be receiving 100 times more than that. This can be easily confirmed as they will get a 'level up' notification on the side.

Complete all the steps correctly to get a massive load of XP from this glitch map in Fortnite Chapter 3.

Disclaimer: Epic Games can issue bans for exploiting XP glitches.Therefore, Fortnite players are advised not to abuse these methods.

