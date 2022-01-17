Game-breaking Fortnite glitch that massively lowers your fps discovered, developers respond

Fortnite Chapter 3 has proven to be the most "glitchy" chapter of all time. From broken weapons to creative XP glitches, players have not held back from taking advantage of such issues.

This time in yet another discovery of a glitch, this time made by Ali "SypherPK" Hassan, which could be recognized as a pay-to-win feature. He found out that if a player equips the full gold variant of the Midas skin from Chapter 2 Season 2, and spams between weapons and Spider-Man's mythic web shooters, the players looking at the skin would have an instant FPS drop.

It is so insane that the FPS could drop from 240 fps to 35 fps in the blink of an eye. Taking note of this, Epic Games has finally responded, and it might be good news for those who are suffering.

Developers respond to game-breaking Fortnite glitch

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus Due to an issue we've disabled the following Outfits from competitive playlists: Brutus, TNTina, Meowscles, Skye, and Midas.



These Outfits will be re-enabled when the issue is resolved in our next game update. Due to an issue we've disabled the following Outfits from competitive playlists: Brutus, TNTina, Meowscles, Skye, and Midas.These Outfits will be re-enabled when the issue is resolved in our next game update. https://t.co/OcQ9JnKiY4

Epic Games yesterday released a tweet stating that the Full Gold skins of Brutus, TNTina, Meowscles, Skye, and Midas are currently disabled from Competitive playlists. They soon realized that the glitch wasn't only achievable through Midas skin but with all the Chapter 2 Season 2 skins with full gold variants.

ShadowOpsFN @GhostOpsFN This is a very weird glitch This is a very weird glitch https://t.co/dr39Xvg8uW

Keep in mind that with the upcoming competitive season with weekly Cash Cups and Hype Cups, Fortnite is on its way to fixing everything about the game. From pay-to-win glitches to weapon meta, players need to have stable gameplay while playing Competitive matches where something is at stake.

How does this glitch work?

The player community, by far, has voted this as the nastiest glitch that can cause their opponents' game to crash. It is an accidental yet simple glitch that every player who has the above outfits can achieve.

It can be done by equipping the full gold skin from the lobby, jumping up into the game and finding a Spider-Man Web Shooter Mythic item. Alongside it, find a few weapons to keep in the inventory. Equip the mythic and start switching between the mythic and the guns rapidly.

Crazy @ImCrazyGGs you can literally crash anyones game just using midas skin with gold reactive pulling out spiderman over and over and it works for everyone in the game <10 fps shit is broken you can literally crash anyones game just using midas skin with gold reactive pulling out spiderman over and over and it works for everyone in the game <10 fps shit is broken https://t.co/rQaiIuXS3M

This will cause the player's skin to create a bright gold yellow circle with a powerful glow around them. As soon as the player starts walking towards their opponent, whoever looks at the glow will experience heavy FPS drops, which can ultimately cause the game to crash.

Also Read Article Continues below

Now that Fortnite has found a solution for competitive players, the community can hope that casual players can enjoy a fair game.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar