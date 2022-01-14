Tornadoes and lightning in Fortnite are a sign of Midas' return, new evidence shows

Ever since Fortnite Chapter 2, Midas has been a key character in the storyline. From his ambitions to remove the storm from Fortnite Island to harnessing the power of the Zero Point, he has not stopped ever since.

The Man With the Golden Touch has featured several cosmetic variants in-game. He's also one of the players' most beloved Fortnite characters and they cannot get enough of him.

The story of Midas is so complicated that in Chapter 3, with the addition of the new Weather update, which brings Tornadoes and Lightning to the island. The community has already started speculating about his return. Those speculations might become a reality.

Midas' return is highly anticipated in Fortnite Chapter 3

A recent YouTube video, uploaded by a content creator named TheCampingRusher, shows the newest weather additions in-game and talks about the upcoming update v19.10 next week.

He talks about how the weather conditions look so good in the game and how players are having fun with them, from gaining a speed boost when hit by lightning to swirling around the Tornado and gliding over 100 m.

Midas' notebook shows a storm with clouds and thunder (Image via YouTube)

Things got interesting when he started talking about something that makes sense. He noted that these new weather additions to Fortnite Island might be the correct execution of Midas' plan.

The YouTuber revealed Midas' notebook, which had a cloud of thunder emerging from it. He talked about how he tried to push the storm away and failed at the Chapter 2 event, The Device.

Cloudy skies over The Agency right before The Device event in Chapter 2 (Image via YouTube)

He also noted that in Chapter 2 Season 2, when the time was coming closer for players to witness The Device event, the sky became cloudy, similar to those that everyone can notice in Chapter 3 when the lightning strikes.

While in other speculations, the community is talking about how Midas' failsafe Device might have activated underwater during the flipping of the Island, causing these weather disturbances on the new island.

Midas' plans and his versions

Midas is the only Fortnite character who has been in-game with multiple skins, ranging from his Shadow/Ghost variants to him as Midas Rex teaming up with DC Villains to his recent Icebound skin in Chapter 3.

His plan began in Chapter 2 Season 2, where he created The Device to push the storm away. But that failed terribly and caused a huge water storm, submerging the island underwater every time the storm closed in. However, he got eaten by a Shark in the Season 3 trailer, from which the community declared him dead.

But with various skin variants, one might say that he is still alive and still looking to disguise himself in several forms to execute and complete his plan.

With the addition of vaults and weather conditions like never before, the community continues to speculate and hope that Epic will bring their favorite character back amidst the incoming IO vs The Seven war.

