When is the next Fortnite update (v19.10): Weather system, flare guns, Tilted Towers, and more

Fortnite WinterFest 2021 is finally approaching its end, and loopers are now excited for new content that will arrive with the 19.10 update. As per leakers, Epic Games has planned the release of weather mechanics, map changes, flare guns, dinosaurs, and many other features in Chapter 3 Season 1.

The IO drillers have started appearing on the map, and from what it looks like, the 19.10 patch is right around the corner.

Fortnite 19.10 update might be released on January 11

Prominent Fortnite data miner, HYPEX, has been hyped about the mid-season update for Chapter 3 Season 1 for a long time. The leaker initially claimed that the update will go live on January 18 and include a ton of new content.

ᅟᅟᅟᅟᅟᅟᅟᅟ @HYPEX I *think* the "Mid Season Update" thing is for January 18, which might be stacked because:



- It's the 7th week

- That's Tilted Towers' 4th Birthday

- Week 7 challenges mention: The IO Force and their Drillers, Butter Cake and his "Berry" shield consumable & Grenade Launchers I *think* the "Mid Season Update" thing is for January 18, which might be stacked because:- It's the 7th week- That's Tilted Towers' 4th Birthday- Week 7 challenges mention: The IO Force and their Drillers, Butter Cake and his "Berry" shield consumable & Grenade Launchers

However, the leaker clarified in a recent tweet that weather mechanics flare guns and other new features will be added to Fortnite next Tuesday, i.e., January 11, 2022.

ᅟᅟᅟᅟᅟᅟᅟᅟ @HYPEX Reminder that next Tuesday we get the weather update, flare guns and possibly 19.10 Reminder that next Tuesday we get the weather update, flare guns and possibly 19.10 👀 https://t.co/gam3CuCq5Y

Based on these leaks, it is safe to assume that the Fortnite community won't have to wait more than two weeks to experience the 19.10 patch.

What to expect from Fortnite 19.10 update

First and foremost, the snow will melt from the Fortnite map in nine stages. The process will begin on January 7 and the map's terrain will drastically change after that.

ᅟᅟᅟᅟᅟᅟᅟᅟ @HYPEX



Looks like the snow will start melting on January 7th at 9AM UTC, and Tilted Towers will appear on stage 6 And it looks like ALL the snow will melt unfortunately, unless if Epic changes this next update.. ALL 9 SNOW MELTING STAGESLooks like the snow will start melting on January 7th at 9AM UTC, and Tilted Towers will appear on stage 6And it looks like ALL the snow will melt unfortunately, unless if Epic changes this next update.. ALL 9 SNOW MELTING STAGES 🔥Looks like the snow will start melting on January 7th at 9AM UTC, and Tilted Towers will appear on stage 6 👀 And it looks like ALL the snow will melt unfortunately, unless if Epic changes this next update.. https://t.co/oF2N8oKw5Y

While many players are disheartened to learn that snow won't be a permanent element on the map, others are excited because Tilted Towers will appear after the snow melts.

The OG POI from Chapter 1 is buried under snow at the moment. Another POI that will most likely arrive with patch 19.10 is IO's Covert Canyon.

ᅟᅟᅟᅟᅟᅟᅟᅟ @HYPEX



- Snowless Map

- Tilted Towers

- IO's Covert Canyon / Crazy Cave (possibly a Grotto-like POI) So now it's confirmed that we're getting 1 minor & 2 major map changes this season which is insane, and what we've always been asking for.- Snowless Map- Tilted Towers- IO's Covert Canyon / Crazy Cave (possibly a Grotto-like POI) So now it's confirmed that we're getting 1 minor & 2 major map changes this season which is insane, and what we've always been asking for. 🔥- Snowless Map- Tilted Towers- IO's Covert Canyon / Crazy Cave (possibly a Grotto-like POI)

Weather mechanics, flare guns, Butter Cake monsters, and more

After the next major update, the highly-anticipated and controversial weather mechanics in Fortnite, which include tornadoes and lightning, will be available. It has been confirmed that these weather changes will deal damage to players while they're roaming around the map.

Flare guns that use fire ammo and mark nearby opponents will also return to Fortnite with the 19.10 patch. The weapon was a massive hit in Chapter 2, and a similar response from players can be expected in Chapter 3.

Lastly, the Butter Cake dinosaurs will be evident on the map following the mid-season update. Players will be able to feed them berries and complete Weekly challenges.

All in all, it is safe to assume that Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is about to get even better with the 19.10 patch. As of now, players can enjoy their final moments with the snow on the map.

