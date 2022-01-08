The alarming state of Fortnite Chapter 3 and why its happening

With the new release of Fortnite: Chapter 3, players have experienced and discovered new POIs, weapons, metas, strategies, mythics, and many more. Ever since then, the player community, both in the non-competitive and competitive side, has been divided and have mixed reactions.

Liquid STRETCH @Stretch worst fn season ever in the history of the game worst fn season ever in the history of the game

Pro players like Stretch, Bugha and Faze Sway have picked a side and named this season as the worst ever. However, casual players and content creators like Lachlan, Lazarbeam, and NickEh30 are having a blast creating fun content around the new Chapter in Fortnite.

The concerning state of Fortnite Chapter 3 and why its happening

1) Imbalance in weapons & items

When the island got flipped, it brought players new weapons to battle it out with. Every flipsider is now familiar with the Stinger SMG, Auto and Striker Pump Shotguns, MK Seven, etc. But the majority of competitive and non-competitive players are unhappy with how unbalanced the guns are.

Halizah_Lizard @LizardShroff Idky people are so hyped up for Fortnite Chapter 3. The season sucks. The weapons suck. Bring back to old shotguns. These shotguns are ass. Idky people are so hyped up for Fortnite Chapter 3. The season sucks. The weapons suck. Bring back to old shotguns. These shotguns are ass.

With the new meta of using stinger SMGs, players have stopped using pumps and are exploiting the SMG to its max. Stinger SMG shoots through walls and is now the go-to weapon for controller players to use with their stronger aim assist.

Shotguns this season are also rated amongst the worst weapons ever added to a season in Fortnite.

No matter the building skills or familiarity with POIs or even swinging skills with the Mythic Web-Shooters, players are winning fights taking full advantage of the imbalance in weapons and that is a concerning issue amongst the community.

2) Will Mongraal quit Fortnite?

Currently, Mongraal is one of the best Fortnite Competitive players in the European region and has had a pretty successful streaming career. However, he has now decided to quit Fortnite Competitive and says he might "play for fun with people" in one of his recent streams.

Meta this season and the imbalance in weapons has been a blow to competitive players as they have had their good times in Chapter 2 of the FNCS. Regional Cash Cups in Chapter 3 haven't even started and players are already in disbelief while playing Arena and trying to grind up to the Champions League for endless hours.

While a new update v 19.10 is on the way on 18 January 2022, players can only hope for overpowering weapons to be nerfed and for the meta to get fixed soon. It will surely be a good time when the snow around the map melts and players finally get to drop in at the much awaited POI Tilted Towers this season.

