Fortnite is getting Tilted Towers, Grotto 2.0, a new animal, and more by January 18

The snow has started to melt in Fortnite Chapter 3. Soon the island will be covered in lush green grass and the first signs of spring will be evident. The snow stages will progress every three days based on the rough projection.

Alongside the melting snow, a plethora of content is headed to the game. According to HYPEX, the 19.10 update will drop on the same day the snow completely melts - January 18.

HYPEX @HYPEX The 3rd snow stage goes live on the 10th (in 3 days), Tilted Towers is on Stage 6. So if it melts every 3 days then we SHOULD get Tilted Towers, The IO & Their Cave POI, Butter Cake, Grenade Launchers & 19.10 on the 18th which is Tilted Towers' birthday, BIG content day The 3rd snow stage goes live on the 10th (in 3 days), Tilted Towers is on Stage 6. So if it melts every 3 days then we SHOULD get Tilted Towers, The IO & Their Cave POI, Butter Cake, Grenade Launchers & 19.10 on the 18th which is Tilted Towers' birthday, BIG content day 🔥🔥 https://t.co/yEgkLA5bEr

Welcome back, Tilted Towers!

According to HYPEX, Tilted Towers is finally coming back on January 18. To celebrate the occasion, Epic Games is defrosting it on its birthday. Despite the surprise being a little chilly, the POI should warm up from fans' hot-dropping.

The POI has been one of the most loved in-game since it was added. While newcomers will treat it as another hot-drop location, 'OG' players will be overwhelmed by sight.

Nevertheless, there is a chance that the entire thawing process may get delayed. While the information provided is solid, update dates are subject to change upon Epic Games' discretion.

Imagined Order and the Grotto 2.0 in Fortnite Chapter 3

With The Foundation and Agent Jones still alive, Doctor Slone will stop at nothing until she erases them from reality. After being humiliated in the underground complex, she's back for vengeance.

NinjaLavaBoy • Leaks & News @NinjaLavaBoy



• There will be IO outposts at different points on the map.

• They will have a location codenamed "Crazy Cave".



indicates that it may be something similar to the Grotto.



#Fortnite The Imagined Order will arrive on the map around Week 7.• There will be IO outposts at different points on the map.• They will have a location codenamed "Crazy Cave". @HYPEX indicates that it may be something similar to the Grotto. #Fortnite Chapter3 The Imagined Order will arrive on the map around Week 7.• There will be IO outposts at different points on the map.• They will have a location codenamed "Crazy Cave".@HYPEX indicates that it may be something similar to the Grotto.#Fortnite #FortniteChapter3 https://t.co/GxeGOWHWVE

Throughout January, players should see more elements of the Imagined Order on the island. At first, it will be a few foot soldiers, but they will establish a base in time.

Based on the leaks, the base will be in an underground cave system much like the Grotto. Given how Chapter 3 has a lot of 'OG' elements in it, the underground base may be designed around the original Grotto from Chapter 2 Season 2.

Please do not feed the overgrown Salamanders

If the IO weren't enough to cause concern, the upcoming 'Butter Cakes' wildlife would be. These large dinosaur/reptilian creatures will be thawing out of the snow as it melts.

While there are rumors and speculations about them being mountable, it's left to be seen if that comes to fruition. However, it is known that they will not be friendly in the meantime.

Based on the latest teaser from Epic Games featuring Boba Fett, a 'Butter Cake' can be seen trying to eat him. If they are anything like the Raptors, the players will have their hands full during matches.

Pop and boom!

Players haven't seen the Grenade Launcher since it was vaulted at the start of Chapter 2. While crudely designed, this weapon is effective against opponents and builds.

Also Read Article Continues below

If the leaks turn out to be true, they'll be added back in-game on January 18. With the IO coming back to wreak havoc, the timing couldn't have been any better. Hopefully, grenade riding will become popular once more.

Edited by Srijan Sen