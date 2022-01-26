Fortnite Chapter 3 XP glitch grants players 195000 XP in a matter of seconds

The Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 grind is getting tougher by the day, and players want to aggressively progress through the levels and unlock Battle Pass goodies. While there is always an option to purchase individual tiers, OG players respect the grind much more than the pay-to-win strategy.

However, XP farming is difficult in the levels beyond 100, as the ask grows exponentially with each level. Therefore, multiple players opt for XP glitches, through which they are rewarded with a ton of XP in a matter of seconds.

A new XP glitch has been discovered, which will take only a few minutes to perform before players are rewarded with 195000. This XP glitch takes place in Creative mode and was discovered by Twitter user Brummy Gamer.

Note: XP glitches are patched within 12 to 24 hours of being discovered. If the following XP glitch doesn't work, please refer to the other methods available in our Fortnite section.

How to farm 195000 XP and more in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Follow the steps given below to earn a ton of XP on the Creative mode map 'Pros Headshot':

Step 1) Go to the Creative Hub and enter the island code: 2544-1155-6548

Step 2) Enter the 'Pros Headshot' map and wait for the match to start after the wait time.

Step 3) Navigate to the extreme south-western corner of the map, which will be the end of the room with walls dividing at 90 degrees.

Step 4) Point at the ceiling and start shooting at the corner on the right. Players will have infinite ammo on the map and therefore will not have to worry about running out of bullets.

Step 5) Keep shooting until the XP shows up. It might seem like very little at first, but the pace picks up quickly.

Step 6) Repeat the process over and over and earn more than 195000 XP within seconds.

Disclaimer: Epic Games can issue bans for exploiting XP glitches.Therefore, Fortnite players are advised not to abuse these methods.

