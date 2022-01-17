Fortnite Chapter 3 XP glitch: YouTuber shows 2 new maps that grant over 100,000 XP a minute

Popular Fortnite YouTuber GKI is back with another round of Creative maps that reward tons of XP.

These XP glitches offer players a way to boost their in-game XP with as little work as possible. The majority of them simply require players to enter a Creative map and click a button.

That's what the two maps GKI has found task players with doing. If a player wants thousands upon thousands of XP, they have to go into those maps, follow the path to the invisible buttons, and watch the XP rack up.

New Fortnite XP glitch - Map 1

Map Code: 8348-1594-3230

This one is incredibly simple. Just load into the map through Fortnite Creative mode with the code above. Be sure to enter a private lobby and start moving toward the center of the map once you load in.

There is a small town square-style building with a golden statue in front that reveals the Support-A-Creator code of the maker. Once inside, look up to the ceiling.

There is a red question mark that acts as an indicator for an invisible button. Interact with it as the "Top Secret!" message appears. Doing that will see insane amounts of XP roll in.

New Fortnite XP glitch - Map 2

Map Code: 3794-8637-4359

The second XP glitch map takes a little bit more work, but it has the same easy ending as the first one. After you load into the map, make your way to the building marked "Safe Area."

Inside there are multiple doors to choose from. Enter the one with "Store" above it. This will teleport you to an area with a lot of different weapons and item vending machines.

Go to the left side, jump on the vending machine closest to the "Fight" door, then onto an invisible ledge. Follow that to just above the other "Fight" door to find an invisible button that says "Don't Press."

Press it and XP will begin to pile up. Both of these maps can be repeated if you end up meeting the Fortnite XP cap. Just exit and reload the maps to do it all over again.

