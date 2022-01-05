Fortnite YouTuber discovers a Shield Keg glitch that cancels fall damage

A Fortnite YouTuber has discovered a way to prevent fall damage using the new Shield Keg item.

Popular Fortnite YouTuber and content creator GKI is back at it again with another glitch in the battle royale. This one isn't as crazy as some of the previous ones, but it certainly needs to be seen.

GKI gets himself one of the Shield Kegs and builds a large ramp. After reaching a decent height, GKI puts down a Shield Keg, stands on top, removes the floor below, and falls to the ground - managing to survive.

Fortnite players can survive fall damage with the new Shield Keg item glitch

The new Shield Keg item in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Players are always finding new ways to disrupt the intended mechanics of Fortnite. Some of it is cheating, some of it is annoying, but others just like to have fun or even come across things by accident.

GKI is no stranger to Fortnite bugs and glitches. The Shield Keg glitch is just another example of him bringing these issues to light so that Epic Games can fix them in the battle royale.

It is unknown if it will protect you from fall damage if you just jump from high up and land on one, but that seems a bit unlikely. Instead, players will have to be quick on the controls to avoid fall damage with the Shield Keg if they are in a fight.

This glitch could save you from falling to your doom if someone breaks your build out from under you or you need a way to escape an engagement that you know won't end well for you.

It is clearly not the intended use for the Shield Keg in Fortnite, but it is definitely more useful than some items. Epic Games might have to look at how fall damage is given to patch this one.

They may need to have items break if they fall from a certain height or simply make it so the Shield Keg is destroyed whenever the structure beneath it is taken out. Otherwise players are going to be riding these to the ground forever.

