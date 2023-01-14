Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 exploit guarantees unlimited wins, here's how

Skill-based matchmaking (SMBB) in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 has a long way to go. In most matches, players encounter bots during the early-to-mid-game and then get dominated by god-like opponents late-game. This has made winning extremely difficult. Luckily, there's a workaround to this problem.

Since everything goes in a battle royale game, fighting fair is not a top priority. That said, players can use a simple exploit to dominate the late-game and win matches by hiding in the clouds. While it does take some effort and a bit of luck to set things up, once done, victory is all but guaranteed.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 exploit allows players to get a 'Dub' flawlessly

Players will be required to collect a few things to set up this exploit. Starting off with Med-Mist, players can easily find this item by searching chests and rummaging through floor loot. A total of two to three Med-Mists will have to be collected.

Next up, players will want to try and get the Soaring Sprints Augment. Since random-number-generator (RNG) comes into play, this is the hardest-to-get item on the list. Thankfully, with the ability to re-roll Augments using gold bars, players 'should' be able to get it by the time the late-game begins.

The last-to-get item on the list is The Dub, which can be purchased from the Fortnite NPC known as Surrr Burger for 600 gold bars. He can be found in Anvil Square. Once all the required items have been collected, the exploit is ready to be initiated. Here's how to do it:

Wait for the final Storm Circle to form

Take a running jump from flat or from high ground, moving downward

Equip the Dub, aim at the ground, and shoot

Reload the weapon and repeat the process persistently to gain air-time

Wait for The Storm to engulf the remainder of the safe zone and start dealing Storm-damage to everyone

Once Storm damage is sustained, switch to the Med-Mist and use the item to replenish HP

Keep using Med-Mists until the opponent is eliminated from Storm-damage

The benefit of using this exploit is that opponents in the end-zone are rarely prepared for a heal-off battle. Most carry more weapons than healing items, as their goal is to inflict maximum damage. However, since players will be out of sight and range of most weapons, they can focus on healing to stay alive.

Can you get banned for using this exploit in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1?

While this is an exploit in the truest of senses, it's not illegal and does not break any terms of service set forth by Epic Games. Even though it may be considered unfair, it's safe to use in Fortnite.

That said, the developers may disable The Dub or the Soaring Sprints Augment after this exploit becomes more popular within the community. Nevertheless, since The Dub costs gold bars to obtain, it's not a very economical way to play a match.

After a few matches, players will run out of gold bars in Fortnite. Furthermore, with Augments being given at random, there's no certainty that Soaring Sprints will be obtainable in every match. Unless players are willing to spend gold bars and re-roll Augments, this is all luck-based to a large extent.

