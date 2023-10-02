Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 NPC hints at the return of Agent Jones

Agent Jones alongside The Foundation have been missing from Fortnite since the end of Chapter 3 Season 2. After they jumped into the portal to follow Geno, there has been no mention of these two characters ever since. While some information has been divulged due to the comics, for the most part, nothing is known. Where they are and in what conditions remains a mystery until now, that is.

Following the Fortnite update v26.30, leakers/data-miners made a delightful discovery in-game. One of the NPCs on the island makes an indirect reference to Agent Jones. While it is rather short in nature, there's no doubt that this is a hint or teaser making his return to the island soon.

The Autumn Queen NPC in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 hints at Agent Jones' return

It's unclear who made the discovery, but the NPC known as The Autumn Queen has a lot to say to Agent Jones. When cosplaying as Agent Jones and interacting with her, she has a very interesting dialogue that she delivers, she says:

"The future is in your hands. Don't drop it."

Don't drop "it," refers to the Portal Device that Agent Jones used when he first entered The Loop. In an attempt to stop reality from collapsing and the Zero Point imploded onto itself, he tossed the Portal Device into it to help stabilize things. Given that this device played an important role in helping save reality, it comes as no surprise that The Autumn Queen NPC mentions it in the dialogue.

While this reference is rather out of the blue, it's a likely hint that Agent Jones will be added back to the game soon. With Fortnite Chapter 5 just around the corner, re-introducing the character back to the island soon would boost morale for the community. Given how long he and The Foundation have been gone, they surely have stories to tell.

With Geno still out there and Innovator Slone wanting Kado Thorne's time machine, that is all the more reason to bring Agent Jones back. While he is arguably not the best ex-Imagined Order agent, he does manage to get the job done. It will be interesting to see what role he will play in Epic Games' magnum opus when he returns.

In addition to Agent Jones, The Foundation will most likely also make a comeback since the duo went after Geno together. This again will help build links between the other members of the Seven. This includes those that were turned to Chrome, Paradigm who has not been seen since the end of Fortnite Chapter 3, and The Scientist who is somewhere out there in the cold voids of the metaverse.

It will also be interesting to see how Agent Jones will interact with Innovator Slone. Given that she tried to wipe his memory clean at the end of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, there is no doubt that he would like to have a word or two with her.

