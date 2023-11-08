Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 lobbies are extremely sweaty, says the community

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 offers a much-anticipated return to the game's roots, bringing back the iconic Chapter 1 map and locations, evoking a strong sense of nostalgia among players. However, there has been a recurring concern being voiced by the community regarding the level of competitiveness in the lobbies. Many players have noticed an increase in what they call "sweaty" lobbies, which is having a significant impact on their gaming experience.

In Fortnite lingo, the word sweaty is used to describe lobbies filled with exceptionally skilled players. It signifies high-level and intense competition, where matches can be fast-paced, challenging, and grueling.

While facing stronger and more skilled opponents can be thrilling, the term is often used to denote lobbies where player survival is shortened, and matches don't last long.

Sweaty lobbies in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 contribute to a lack of engaging gameplay

One of the primary concerns raised by players regarding matches in Chapter 4 Season 5 is the pace of the matches. In these "sweaty" lobbies and matches, players often find themselves eliminated rather quickly, sometimes within the first circle closing in or even earlier.

The rapid pace of eliminations can create a frustrating and less engaging gaming experience, as such type of match structures don't give players enough time to loot, explore, or engage in extended battles, all of which are core elements of Fortnite's appeal.

The excitement of engaging in prolonged fights and exploring the newly returned Chapter 1 map can be hampered if players are eliminated prematurely. This has led to some players expressing their dissatisfaction with the feeling of rushing through the game's matches without having much time to enjoy its intricacies.

The return of OG locations is a contributing factor in Chapter 4 Season 5

A contributing factor to the prevalence of sweaty lobbies in Chapter 4 Season 5 can be attributed to the return of classic OG locations. The excitement of revisiting and exploring these iconic spots from the Chapter 1 map has led to a considerable number of players choosing the locations as their landing spots.

As players concentrate on these OG locations, competition becomes fiercer and a lot more intense. The close proximity of combatants in these areas often leads to faster eliminations and quicker engagements. As a result, the mid-game can feel less engaging as a large portion of the lobby has already been taken out of the game.

The perception of sweaty lobbies in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 has had an effect on the community. Many players appreciate a challenge and the opportunity to expand and test their skills.

However, the intensity of these lobbies can be overwhelming. It's the inexperienced players who feel the pressure as season Fortnite veterans may also find themselves in an environment where survival is short-lived.

