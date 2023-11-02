Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG release date for PS4, PS5, Xbox, and PC

Fortnite fans are marking their calendars as the highly-anticipated Chapter 4 Season OG is just around the corner. Epic Games has officially confirmed this new season to be a major throwback to the game's roots, throwing players back into Chapter 1's iconic map with the OG classic weapons. With the season set to arrive on November 3, 2023, players are ready to embark on a journey through history.

Thanks to its unique blend of building mechanics, battle royale gameplay, and constant updates, Fortnite Chapter 1 became a cultural phenomenon. While later seasons have introduced new mechanics, maps, and events, players have consistently expressed their desire to revisit the original map and its weapons.

Chapter 4 Season OG aims to do just that by making the upcoming season a love letter to veteran players and a chance for newcomers to experience the game's origins.

Release date for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG on different platforms

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG launches on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC on November 3, 2023. While the date has been confirmed by Epic Games, the exact release time remains unclear. That said, it's being speculated to be around 2 AM ET.

This is when the servers will go down so that Epic Games can integrate the changes. However, proceedings could change leading up to the release of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG.

Update size speculations for Chapter 4 Season OG on different platforms

The file size of a seasonal update can vary significantly depending on the content added, optimizations, and bug fixes. However, it's common for updates to be quite substantial. We can speculate on the size of the Chapter 4 Season OG update by assessing the requirements in the season prior:

PlayStation 4: Around 9 GB

Around 9 GB PlayStation 5: Around 13 GB

Around 13 GB Xbox Series X/S: Around 12 GB

Around 12 GB Xbox One: Around 9 GB

Around 9 GB PC: Around 17 GB

Around 17 GB Nintendo Switch: Around 6 GB

Note that these are speculative figures, and the actual update sizes may vary when the season drops. Epic Games is known for optimizing its updates to minimize file size when a new season arrives.

