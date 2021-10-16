Fortnite character mysteriously travels to Gotham City, and Batman has no clue

The new Fortnite trailer showcasing The Foundation's arrival in Gotham City raises more questions than answers. Nonetheless, given that the storyline and plot are yet to be revealed, the "why, what, and how" cannot be answered as of now, and drawing conclusions would be fruitless.

Everything that was showcased has to be taken with a pinch of speculation. However, the appearance of an "OG" character/skin in the story trailer for Fortnite Season 8, has left fans spinning on their heads.

How did Reef Ranger from Fortnite make it to Gotham City?

Perhaps one of the greatest mysteries of the Metaverse has unfolded before players this season. As shown in the Fortnite Season 8 Story Trailer, the Foundation was seen sleeping with the fish before theatrically waking from his slumber.

Aside from the Foundation, another character from Fortnite called Reef Ranger was spotted in the trailer. She was seen swimming around looking for something in the deep waters, speculatively, the Foundation himself.

Going by logical explanation, if Reef Ranger was in Fortnite given that she had no way to escape the loop, it was taken for granted that the Foundation was also still trapped within the loop somewhere in the ocean surrounding the island. However, that was not the case.

In the trailer for the new comic, the Foundation can be seen walking out of the water in Gotham City. Once more going by this logic, if the Foundation was tossed through a rift when the Spire exploded and came to Gotham, how did Reef Ranger appear in the Story Trailer (which was supposedly Gotham City), when she never escaped the loop to begin with?

@HYPEX If The Foundation was in Gotham Harbour then HOW DID SHE GET THERE? This makes no sense lmao

Ever since the trailer went live, the Fortnite community has been divided in opinions. Some say that it was an oversight on the developers' part, while others are of the opinion that they simply reused an asset that fit the requirement.

Whatever the case, this event has caused quite a stir within the community, which has spawned dozens of memes and satirical comments from fans, leakers, and content creators alike.

Perhaps Reef Ranger will play a small cameo in the upcoming Batman Fortnite Foundation comics, or perhaps nothing at all will happen. For now, players will have to wait and watch for events to unfold.

All said and done, the metaverse is slowly expanding, and with the Foundation now in Gotham City, players can expect more skins/characters to make their way to Fortnite in the near future.

