Fortnite cheater caught air-breaking GTA San Andreas style while on livestream

Fortnite has made a name for itself as one of the best battle royale games in the community. The game also acts as a great platform to showcase talent and grow as a streamer or a professional gamer.

Several amateur gamers have started their careers with Fortnite and have scaled great heights. It is quite impossible to separate the good from the bad, and Fortnite is no exception.

Gamers have been victims of online bullying, verbal abuse, and other forms of ill-treatment. The issue of cheaters and stream snipers is increasing at an alarming rate.

Epic needs to step up and restrict the violators in Fortnite

The prospect of gaming is quite high. However, there are negativities to pull down the morale of gamers. Gamers, be it amateurs or professionals, work hard every day to make the perfect stream or to have excellent gameplay to attract more audiences. However, several offenders come in the way of their hard work and spoil the party.

The most recent victim of such activity is none other than Swedish Fortnite pro Loeya. The extremely talented gamer, who hails from the Fnatic contingent, was engaged in a battle royale game where a cheater eliminated her.

Replays revealed the opponent used cheats in the game and was caught air-braking GTA San Andreas style.

fnatic Loeya @Loeya Getting streamsniped sucks. Getting streamsniped by a cheater is a different level of sht. @epicgames @fortnitegame pls fix Getting streamsniped sucks. Getting streamsniped by a cheater is a different level of sht. @epicgames @fortnitegame pls fix https://t.co/0kdB8Dhkpp

This is nothing new in Fortnite, and it has been happening for a long time. Fortnite professional NRG Aussie confessed that he had seen a few more incidents involving cheaters that same day.

Third creator I've seen today stream sniped by cheaters. @FortniteGame Made a joke but deleted it as that is actually concerning.Third creator I've seen today stream sniped by cheaters. @Loeya @EpicGames @FortniteGame Made a joke but deleted it as that is actually concerning.



Gamers will be able to recall a particular incident that took place a few months back. Popular streamer and gamer Ninja decided to pull the curtains down on his Fortnite gameplay due to the constant interference from stream snipers.

There was a massive stir in the community following the incident, which caused Ninja to take a long break from Fortnite.

Recent incidents have proved that the number of offenders is rising at an alarming rate. Gamers are pretty frustrated with these stream snipers, which is quite a negative aspect of Fortnite as a franchise.

Epic needs to take some strict action regarding these violators. Unless these offenders are suspended or permanently banned from the game, they will continue to repeat the same offense.

Epic needs to decide whether they'll take action against them or watch professionals leave Fortnite out of disgust and discontent.

