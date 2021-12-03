Fortnite community bids its final goodbye to Chapter 2

The final bells for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 have started ringing, and gamers are having a busy time trying to get more XP before the live event commences.

Initially, it was speculated that Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 will end and Season 9 will take over. However, the speculation turned out to be false as leaks revealed that Epic Games will roll out Fortnite Chapter 3 instead.

It is time to bid goodbye to Fortnite Chapter 2. Even though some players are having a hard time accepting it, others have showered their appreciation through social media.

Fortnite Chapter 2: Custom artwork serves as the perfect goodbye gift

The Fortnite community is known to be extremely creative, and time and again we have seen such examples. Recently, a member of the community decided to show their appreciation for Fortnite Chapter 2 through a custom made artwork.

The artwork features elements from Chapter 2. However, it may take some time to figure out individual elements, as the art features several characters and items.

It won't be difficult to miss out on Midas and Jonesy, who take center stage. Locating Batman won't be a tedious task either, as he can be seen gliding right on top of Midas.

Locating the Avengers characters will be challenging, as they are spread across the canvas. The presence of UFOs reminds us of the arrival of alien factions. Dr. Slone and Naruto make an appearance, although it is a bit difficult to find them immediately.

The artistic interpretation is certainly a significant one, considering the details involved. The artist has spent a considerable amount of time developing this piece of art. It can be stated without a doubt that no one can give a more fitting goodbye to Fortnite Chapter 2.

