Fortnite community goes gaga over hoodless Raven Team Leader artwork, wants in-built Emote added to the game

Fortnite has always consistently introduced new and inventive characters to the game, and one of the more beloved recent additions was the Raven Team Leader, a skin first introduced in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5. In a recent Reddit post, a member of the community by the name of u/Claytier showcased an artwork that featured the outfit with a small yet significant change to its design.

The Raven Team Leader was introduced into the Item Shop during Fortnite OG in Chapter 4 Season 5, as part of the Nevermore Hearts set. The cosmetic was made to be an amalgam of two classic skins from Fortnite's early days, Raven and Cuddle Team Leader, to align with the throwback theme of Fortnite OG.

That said, u/Claytier's artwork reimagines this amalgamation without its staple hood, leaving the Fortnite community wanting an in-built emote for the skin.

The Fortnite community wants the hoodless Raven Team Leader to come to the game

In the Reddit post, the artwork features the Raven Team Leader skin with its signature mystical design theme and purple color scheme. However, the notable absence of the hood and the silhouette masking the character's face makes it look like an entirely new skin, something that has interested a lot of members of the Fortnite community.

The character generally has a scar over their right eye, which can be seen even in the silhouette when the character wears their hood, inspired by the Raven skin. In the artwork, the player reincorporates the eye scar into the character's face, which is visible without the hood and the silhouette. This consistent design element showcases the artist's respect for the original work while also attempting to put their own twist to it.

The Fortnite community has been set abuzz with excitement after witnessing this artwork, with many players expressing their desire for a hoodless look for the Raven Team Leader to come to the game. While some players demanded an alternate style for the characters, others proposed an in-built emote to go with the skin, allowing for more dynamic integration of this new look for the skin.

Meanwhile, other players highlighted how the concept might never come to fruition as the skin, alongside the Nevermore Hearts set, was last seen in the shop over 78 days ago, being taken out of it after the end of Fortnite OG. Here are some of the most notable reactions from the community:

As the Fortnite community continues to admire the hood-less Raven Team Leader artwork, it remains to be seen if Epic Games will consider adding this style to the game.

