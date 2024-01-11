Fortnite community lists the most humiliating things to happen to them in-game

Fortnite is known for its unpredictable twists and intense battles, often leading players to face moments of triumph and defeat alike. In a new Reddit post by u/hippopalace, the community shared their most humiliating in-game experiences. From unexpected eliminations to strategic missteps, players opened up about the instances that left them red-faced on the virtual battlefield.

In the post, u/hippopalace took the stage to share their personal humiliating experience. One of these instances included the sting of being eliminated right after landing while carrying a coveted Victory Crown. The loss not only meant an early exit from a match but also the forfeiture of a symbol of dominance in Fortnite.

Fortnite community recounts their humiliating moments in the game

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Another tale by u/hippopalace involved strategically outmaneuvering opponents and possibly flanking them, only to be outgunned by the enemy's superior aim. The humiliation only intensified if the victorious enemy took the time to emote and emphasize the deserved victory.

Making it to the last 1v1 showdown only to fall to the storm or from a damaging height is a recurring theme among community members. The bitter taste of defeat with victory within grasp is one of the worst fates a player can experience in a Fortnite match.

Comment byu/hippopalace from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

u/hippopalace's stories weren't the end of this saga, as the community contributed with their own humiliating tales. Some players even admit to the embarrassment of accidentally eliminating themselves with Clingers or Cluster Clingers. This explosive mishap is more common than most people think and adds a touch of self-inflicted humiliation to the battlefield.

Comment byu/hippopalace from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Among the community confessions was also an instance of landing at a POI (Point of Interest) with an NPC with the intention of hiring them, only to realize there weren't enough gold bars. This is only worsened by witnessing another player swoop in and hire them to deliver a swift elimination, serving as a moment of humiliation. Some other notable confessions from the community are listed below:

Comment byu/hippopalace from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/hippopalace from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/hippopalace from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/hippopalace from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/hippopalace from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

The community's willingness to share their most embarrassing in-game moments adds a layer of shared struggle and camaraderie to the gaming experience. As Fortnite players recount their mishaps, strategic blunders, and accidental eliminations, it becomes evident that vulnerability is part of the journey, even in competitive gaming.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!