Fortnite community shares take on "most hated" pro player

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 has been a massive success as Epic Games' no-build experiment has managed to hit it off with the community. Almost everyone liked the new change, and many well-known streamers returned to the island just to experience the game without building.

The last couple of seasons have been tremendous and attracted several old and new players. However, while it might be among the most-streamed games on the planet, not every content creator is appreciated by the community.

Recently, Faze Sway, a member of FaZe Clan, asked the community who they think is the most hated Fortnite player, and the latter shared their honest opinions on this.

Fortnite community reveals thoughts on most hated player

This title has the most diverse player base and is played by people from almost every age group. Fortnite has also given rise to several prominent players and streamers like Ninja and SypherPK.

The community has also been vocal and upfront about its views and opinions on almost everything, coming up with some most brutal answers. Most recently, fans canceled the Will Smith skin after the Oscars incident where the actor slapped Chris Rock on stage.

Recently, Faze Sway asked the community on Twitter about who the most hated Fortnite player is in their opinion, and they had their answers ready. Check out Sway's tweet below:

FaZe Sway @FaZeSway whos the most hated fortnite player whos the most hated fortnite player

From the community's point of view, Jonathan "Calc" Weber is the answer. He is a professional player for Built By Gamers and can also be found streaming on Twitch almost every day.

leftysold @leftysold @FaZeSway Calc but its for a reason soo @FaZeSway Calc but its for a reason soo

Amo @Amoswrld @FaZeSway @yungcalc he literally got hate from popular people who don’t even play comp etc his tweets are sped @FaZeSway @yungcalc he literally got hate from popular people who don’t even play comp etc his tweets are sped

While the community didn't say why they hate him so much, it's probably due to the player's controversial nature. BBG Calc recently faced a lot of backlash over an animal joke, and most people in the community didn't appreciate his "little joke."

This isn't the first time Calc has said anything controversial either. Last year, the pro faced significant backlash from the community when he commented on another pro player's tweet. The latter talked about losing his dog, and Calc replied that losing your dog is no reason to stop playing.

Apparently, it seems pretty justified why Calc is getting so much by the community.

Edited by Ravi Iyer