Fortnite community wants more Gaming Legends Series skins, lists some of their favourite 

The Gaming Legends Series has grown to become one of the most prominent parts of Fortnite's cosmetic library. It brings iconic characters from other games to the Fortnite Battle Royale island, allowing players to embody some of their favorite characters while battling it out to be the last one standing. As the years have gone by, the Series has garnered quite a few skins that players have grown fond of.

This was highlighted in a recent Reddit post shared by u/Zardows1356, who posed the question of which Gaming Legends Series skins players would like to see added to the game. The player pointed out potential collaborations like bringing Big Daddy from Bioshock and Radec from Killzone to the game.

Comments from the community (Reddit/Zardows1356)

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

The Reddit post ignited a flurry of responses from the community, with players coming forward with their desires for certain skins. Reddit user u/Artistic-Tangerine37 brought up the idea of Pyramid Head from the Silent Hill games and Nick Valentine from Fallout 4 as their choices for potential Gaming Legends Series skins.

Comments from the community (Reddit/Zardows1356)

Reddit user u/Em1Wii expressed their desire to see a Fortnite x Nintendo collaboration with Samus Aran and Mega Man Zero. It is important to note, however, that while the Samus Aran collaboration has been talked about for a very long time, Nintendo is very protective of their rights, and the collaboration is not likely to happen any time soon.

In a similar spirit, Reddit user u/Never_Here_For_You proposed the idea of seeing Sonic The Hedgehog and Link from the Legend of Zelda games in Fortnite. Reddit user u/DelphisNosferatu expressed their desire for a simple Half-Life collaboration that adds Gordon Freeman to the Item Shop without any fancy events like the Avatar The Airbender collaboration.

How many Gaming Legends Series skins are in Fortnite?

Solid Snake is one of the latest Gaming Legends Series skins to be added to the game. (Image via Epic Games)

The Gaming Legends Series, while being a prominent part of the game's cosmetic library, is a relatively exclusive rarity of outfits in the game, with the Gaming Legends Series having 32 skins as part of its repertoire as of Chapter 5 Season 2. Listed below are some of the most notable outfits in the Gaming Legends Series of skins:

Kratos

Master Chief

Psycho Bandit

Marcus Fenix

Geralt of Rivia

Doom Slayer

Solid Snake

Raiden

Nord Warrior

As Fortnite and its library of cosmetics continue to grow, it is fair to assume that Epic Games will be adding more Gaming Legends Series skins down the line. However, only time will tell if players will get what they want.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback