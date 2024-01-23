Fortnite concept artist creates the perfect Sonic the Hedgehog Outfit, community wants it in the game

Fortnite has always thrived in its ability to seamlessly bring characters from other universes and franchises into the game, and a new concept art for Sonic the Hedgehog for X user WrenchMaster gives players a taste of what the SEGA icon could look like in the game. The concept, while not being overly complicated, showcases how the blue blur could be integrated into the game, with the community having their own suggestions for the collaboration.

The Sonic the Hedgehog Outfit, designed masterfully by WrenchMaster, captures the original design scheme for the character and captures his essence perfectly, featuring his signature blue fur, red shoes, and spiked hair. The outfit comes with a twist, however, as the character has stretched proportions for the hedgehog to fit in with other Fortnite character models.

Fortnite community reacts to Sonic skin concept

The skin's design comes with the staple Cel Shaded Fortnite design scheme that other animated characters like Goku and Vegeta also possess, allowing the character's design to simultaneously stand out and blend in Sonic's iconic design with the vibrant environments of the game.

The anticipation for the potential introduction of Sonic the Hedgehog into the game has been fueled by recent Fortnite survey that included references to major gaming characters like Mario and Sonic the Hedgehog. The survey even included hints towards Sonic's arch-rival counterpart, Shadow the Hedgehog. The prospect of seeing these iconic characters from SEGA's library of characters is sure to ignite enthusiasm within the community.

Many members of the community took to the comments to voice their support for WrenchMaster's concept for the introduction of Sonic the Hedgehog in Fortnite, even submitting their own ideas to enhance the potential collaboration. While prominent leaker HYPEX proposed a Sonic Mythic item that functions similarly to the Groot Bramble Shield mythic from Chapter 2 Season 4, another suggested incorporating a Sonic X style, serving as a layer of nostalgia for Sonic fans.

Some of the most notable reactions from the community are listed below:

The collective yearning of community members for a Sonic the Hedgehog outfit highlights the appeal of the iconic SEGA character coming to Fortnite. While other gaming icons like Mario are heavily protected by Nintendo's strict policies regarding their characters, Sonic the Hedgehog could serve as an essential step toward other historical gaming collaborations.

While the only hints we have for a Sonic collaboration come from the previously mentioned survey from Epic Games, the community's reaction to the concept suggests that if the blue blur were to dash into the game, players would embrace the character as a welcome addition to Fortnite's ever-evolving character roster.

