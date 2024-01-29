Fortnite community wants MGR Style for Raiden Outfit 

The Fortnite community has been abuzz with excitement with the introduction of the Raiden Outfit from the Metal Gear Solid series into the game, coinciding with the release of Solid Snake in the Chapter 5 Season 1 Battle Pass. However, while the Raiden Outfit already offers players two selectable styles, some in the Fortnite community have desired an additional style inspired by Raiden's look in Metal Gear Rising (MGR).

A recent Reddit post by u/Perizen- prominently showcased the longing for an MGR style for Raiden in the game, with the player expressing their enthusiasm for the prospect of donning Raiden's signature cyborg look on the Fortnite battlefield.

The community's comments on u/Perizen-'s post echoed the sentiment that the MGR Style for Raiden could be integrated into the game's aesthetic and add a futuristic touch to Raiden's introduction.

The Fortnite community agrees that an MGR Style would be a perfect addition to the Raiden Outfit

The Raiden Outfit, alongside the recently released Solid Snake in Fortnite, serves as a perfect integration of the iconic Metal Gear Solid series in the game. With the outfit's sleek and minimalistic look, the character is a perfect representation of the legendary FOXHOUND operative in the game, bringing a layer of espionage to the Fortnite landscape.

However, the community has expressed how the MGR Style for the character, with its distinctive cyborg features much like the character's Metal Gear Solid 4 look, would've been a meaningful addition to the character's styles. It has since become a focal point of discussion among players who envision Raiden in his alternative cyborg look.

Players took to the comments to express diverse and varied opinions on the topic, expressing their appreciation for the Raiden Outfit while simultaneously conveying their desire to include a style inspired by the character's MGR look.

Many players are still holding out hope for the potential introduction of an MGR Style for Raiden in the future, as certain hints of a Cyborg Raiden outfit are present in a recent survey for Chapter 5 Season 1.

Meanwhile, others argue that the collaboration was specifically tied to the Metal Gear Solid series and not Metal Gear Rising and that the style might not align with the scope of the collaboration.

Some of the most notable reactions from the community are listed below:

Players also used the John Wick skin as an example for this as the skin, while originally introduced in Chapter 1 Season 9, recently got a new style. However, it remains to be seen how and if Epic Games will heed the community's call and potentially bring a touch of cyborg flair to the Raiden in Fortnite.

