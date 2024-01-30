Fortnite concept artist creates perfect Despicable Me cosmetics, community wants it in-game

Fortnite has a long and storied history when it comes to in-game collaborations, and a new Despicable Me skin concept by u/CurlyOtaku_ has set the community abuzz with excitement. The concept art showcases what Gru and the many cosmetics surrounding him could look like in the game.

A vast array of items from the beloved animated movie franchise Despicable Me are presented in the concept, including a Gru skin, a Minion backpack, a Grumobile glider, and a Purple Kevin pickaxe inspired by his iconic purple look from Despicable Me 2.

The Fortnite community reacts to the Despicable Me collaboration concept

The concept perfectly conveys the idea of bringing Gru and his minions into the Fortnite universe, even including the iconic Despicable Me theme song as lobby music. All of these elements in the Fortnite concept are grouped together in a proposed Despicable Me bundle, showing how players could acquire the cosmetics if they were to make their way to the game.

The recent introductions of characters like Peter Griffin and the Giant Chicken from Family Guy in Chapter 5 Season 1 showcase how Epic Games is willing to embrace unconventionally designed animated characters. This could open the door for Gru and his minion crew to grace the Battle Royale landscape with style.

The community enthusiastically embraced the Despicable Me concept and expressed their support and excitement for it. Some players highlighted the success of previous animated collaborations like Rick Sanchez from Chapter 2 Season 7 as evidence of animated characters like Gru potentially finding a home on the island.

Meanwhile, others made jokes about Gru stealing the Zero Point, a reference to the first Despicable Me movie in which Gru stole the moon. Some of the most notable reactions are listed below:

It is important to note that introducing a character like Gru to the game would require changes to be made to the character's usual design. This is to ensure that Gru's character model and hitbox are in alignment with other Fortnite characters and avoid potential bugs like poking through walls, which was seen recently with the newly released Giant Chicken skin.

While there have been no recent indications or hints towards a Despicable Me collaboration coming to the game, the upcoming installation in the franchise, Despicable Me 4, could prompt Epic Games to bring Gru and his Minions to Fortnite. For now, the community remains hopeful and envisions exciting additions coming to the game.

