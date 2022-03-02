Fortnite concept chalks up skin born of the Zero Point energy and it is menacing

Fortnite skin and character concepts are one of the best things about the battle royale and its community.

Recently, a player put together a concept of what they want Genō to look like, but added a twist. The currently unknown and unseen enemy of The Seven was given a menacing appearance.

The concept sees Genō in a white-colored scheme of terror. The idea is that the character absorbs the energy from Zero Point and becomes a mega villain in the Epic Games title.

Fortnite concept art shows what Genō could look like after absorbing the Zero Point

He is now in control of all realities



Art I did some doodles of "Genō" but he absorbed the zero point’s energyHe is now in control of all realities #Fortnite Art #Fortnite #Fortnite Chapter3 I did some doodles of "Genō" but he absorbed the zero point’s energy He is now in control of all realities #FortniteArt #Fortnite #FortniteChapter3 https://t.co/nvr5awFdS1

No one knows what Genō looks like or if it is even a person at this point. All that this concept artist can go off of is what they believe the battle royale is hiding when it comes to this mystery.

Many believe it is a character running the Imagined Order from behind the scenes. It could easily be the next "big bad" that torments players on the battle royale's island.

If Genō is a singular individual, who we know is in control of the Zero Point, this concept would be an excellent way for him to become a much greater threat after being introduced.

Reactions to the concept art

Several Twitter users reacted to the concept of art, describing their wishes for Genō and their opinion on what the artist created. The overall consensus is that the Fortnite community wants a menacing villain.

FNAssist - News & Leaks @FN_Assist @Kakaldeira @DonaldMustard @PeteEllisEPIC I would absolutely LOVE if Geno was the standard guy in the suit next to Slone but has powers as such when in control of the Zero Point to become THIS! It would make for such a good villain transformation. @Kakaldeira @DonaldMustard @PeteEllisEPIC I would absolutely LOVE if Geno was the standard guy in the suit next to Slone but has powers as such when in control of the Zero Point to become THIS! It would make for such a good villain transformation. 🔥

The replies were overwhelmingly positive and had players itching to see Genō finally revealed. No one knows when that will happen, but stuff like this has fans holding their breath.

We need Geno to be some all powerful being @PeteEllisEPIC PLEASE. This is SO GOOD.We need Geno to be some all powerful being @Kakaldeira @timelessorder @DonaldMustard @PeteEllisEPIC PLEASE. This is SO GOOD.We need Geno to be some all powerful being

Until Genō arrives, the best guess players have on what or who it is are these concepts put together by fans of the battle royale. Don't be surprised if Epic Games takes a few cues from them.

With the game deep into the first Season of Chapter 3, anything is possible for a live event and the direction of Fortnite's future. One thing is for sure, though. Genō will make an impact in some way.

