Fortnite 'Cozy Klombo' concept art wins the heart of everyone online

Epic Games recently bid a final farewell to Klombo in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. The death of the adorable dinosaur was hard on the entire community. Players were eagerly looking forward to his return and were waiting to feed him Klomberries in return for exciting rewards. Unfortunately, with Klombo dead, this would never happen again.

After hearing the sad news of Klombo's passing, players decided to pay tribute to their favorite creature. Anyone upset by his unfortunate departure has found their own way to immortalize Klombo. However, concept artist Moon on Twitter came up with one of the best ways to remember the adorable dinosaur, and the internet loved it.

Moon created the Cozy Klombo concept outfit for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 and shared the images on their Twitter account. The renders instantly went viral on the internet, and everyone in the community expressed how good the design was. It captured every aspect of the beloved Klombo perfectly, and players can wait for it to appear in the item shop.

Epic Games can bring a concept skin for Klombo in Fortnite Chapter 3

Ever since Klombo came out from underneath the ice in Chapter 3 Season 1, he instantly became the biggest heartthrob on the island. The dinosaur was more famous than The Rock as Foundation or even Agent Jones. In fact, Klombo was so popular that he became a hot drop in Season 1, and almost every player wanted to land near the creature.

Epic Games decided to send Klombo back underneath the island in Chapter 3 Season 2. Several hints suggested the return of the dinosaur in the upcoming seasons. However, once its skull appeared on the island, Loopers' worst fears came true. Fortunately, Klombo still lives on in every player's heart, and Moon captured this emotion perfectly.

The Klombo Fortnite skin concept design features a character dressed in a cozy outfit with Klomberries wrapped around her. Her clothes come in a purple and red variant, depicting the normal and angry Klombo themes. It also comes with a Klomberry plant backbling that players can carry around. Clearly, Moon's attention to detail attracted many players to their design.

Twitter reacts to Klombo Fortnite skin concept

Obviously, Loopers still miss their favorite dinosaur. The positive reactions to Moon's concept skin are a great reason why Epic should consider adding their concept to the game. Naturally, this wouldn't be without precedent, as the developers have previously added several cosmetics designed by the community.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the Klombo Fortnite skin concept by Moon:

ShadowSoldier @SofiaMo49703321

great job! @moonwymm I would almost 100% buy this if it came out in fortnitegreat job! @moonwymm I would almost 100% buy this if it came out in fortnite👍great job!

Nick K. @ZombieNuuNuu @moonwymm I would definitely buy it if went to the shop @moonwymm I would definitely buy it if went to the shop

green_gaskellfan18 @GGaskellfan18 @moonwymm We need this for a skin in fortnite! @moonwymm We need this for a skin in fortnite!

Jahad Sikh @JahadSikh25 @moonwymm I love it I would definitely buy it if it came to item shop @moonwymm I love it I would definitely buy it if it came to item shop

Unless Epic Games brings back Klombos in Fortnite, Moon's Cozy Klombo is the best way for players to stay close to the adorable creature. There is little doubt that many players would buy this skin if it appeared in the item shop.

Unfortunately, even if the skin does arrive in the item shop, players wouldn't be completely happy until Klombo returns to the island. Several leaks do point toward his return, but most of them sound like baseless rumors.

