Fortnite Cracking the Vault quests: Full list and how to complete them

The Cracking the Vault quests just dropped in Fortnite. They'll be available from February 20 to the end of the month, so players have just over a week to complete the challenges and reap the rewards.

There are nine quests available as part of the Most Wanted event. Many of them are self-explanatory, but others require some direction. Here's how to complete the more difficult ones and the full list of available quests in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.

Fortnite Cracking the Vault: How to complete challenges

Here's the full list of challenges for this set:

Open a vault with a keycard

Emote inside a vault

Assist in defeating three Cold Blooded bosses

Collect 500 gold bars in a single match

Collect seven Heisted Exotic weapons

Eliminate five opponents with an exotic weapon

Search five Cold Blooded Coffers

Search two Supply Drops

Spend 5,000 gold bars

Most of these are pretty straightforward, but opening a vault and then emoting inside it is not something a Fortnite player will be able to do casually. It requires intention and will need to be done step-by-step. Here's how.

Step 1: Open the game up and load into a match

Start a match from the lobby (Image via LOGOPED on YouTube)

Once you log in to Fortnite, start a match in Solo, Duos, Trios, Squads, or any Zero Build playlist. The challenges are active in these modes, but they are not available for Creative Mode or Save the World. It has to be Battle Royale.

Step 2: Head to Brutal Bastion

Head to Brutal Bastion first (Image via Fortnite.GG)

The first place you must visit is Brutal Bastion, marked on the above map. There are Cold Blooded vaults in Faulty Splits and Shattered Slabs, but there are a couple of reasons to visit Brutal Bastion. Primarily, it has a Slurp truck near the Cold Blooded NPC that will give you full shield immediately.

Step 3: Loot up and fight the NPC

Fight the Cold Blooded in Brutal Bastion (Image via Perfect Score on YouTube)

Once you feel you have enough loot and ammo and heals to fight the NPCs, head into the big building in the center of the POI. There, you will find a Cold Blooded waiting. Be sure to take it by surprise and fire first, but be ready for an absolute dogfight.

When they get knocked down, eliminate them. This will drop an Exotic (one that will count for the Exotic challenges in this set) and the keycard into the vault.

Step 4: Head to the vault

Follow the map to the vault in Brutal Bastion (Image via Perfect Score on YouTube)

When you're holding the keycard, it functions as a map. It has a trail you can follow to the vault if you are actively holding it in your hand. Once you arrive, use the keycard on the console and begin the process of opening the door.

Once you're inside, emote to ensure you complete both challenges there.

Poll : 0 votes