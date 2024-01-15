Fortnite Creator markets their custom map in the most unique way, community unsure of how to react

The Fortnite community is known for its creativity and ability to think outside the box, with players constantly pushing the boundaries of the game's Creative mode to deliver engaging experiences unique to the game. However, a recent marketing strategy used by a creator for their custom map, Monkey Box PvP, has sparked a mixture of confusion and debate within the community.

In an attempt to garner attention for their Creative 2.0 Monkey Box PvP map, the creator found a group on Fiverr, a platform that connects businesses to freelancers. However, the twist is that the group comprises members of an African tribe who were seen dancing while promoting a thumbnail of the map. The unconventional marketing move caught the eye of the Fortnite community and beyond when content creator Keemstar's widely followed Drama Alert account posted about it on X.

Fortnite community reacts to unexpected marketing strategy

The response from the game's community to this unique marketing strategy has been a mixture of confusion, surprise, and humor. Some members expressed how this could be seen as culturally insensitive, and they questioned the appropriateness of using traditional cultural elements to promote a virtual experience, especially with the map being titled Monkey Box PvP.

On the flip side, some members of the community appreciated the creator's attempt to stand out in a sea of other Fortnite Creative creators' promotions. Some even joked about how they now wished there were dancing African tribe members on the map to add a touch of humor and levity.

Many players believed that the strategy got the message across despite being unconventional. Here are some of the most notable reactions from the community:

While it seems that the creator promoting their Fortnite Creative 2.0 map meant for it to be a humorous endeavor, the incident still raises questions about the intersection of gaming, marketing, and cultural sensitivity. As the game continues to grow as a platform with players all over the world, creators must tread carefully when utilizing cultural elements in their promotional efforts.

Cultural appropriation and misrepresentation are sensitive issues, and it is important for Fortnite to emphasize its commitment to diversity and inclusion. The game has featured various collaborations and events that celebrate different cultures and communities across the globe, and both Epic Games and creators need to play a crucial role in shaping the game's expansive virtual universe.

