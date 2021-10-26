Fortnite Cube Queen Challenges: How to glide in the smoke stacks at Steamy Stacks

Notorious Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey has revealed the upcoming challenges that will be released in the battle royale.

Aside from the normal weekly tasks and NPC punchcards in Fortnite, Chapter 2 Season 8 arrives with Cube Queen Challenges. The return of the Cube to the island has flipped the entire game on its head.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Activated in 2 Hours & 30 Minutes:- Cube Queen Challenges

If you are one to grind Fortnite challenges, whether it be for cosmetic rewards or XP, then you will want to glide in the smoke stacks at Steamy Stacks. It is as easy as entering one of the stacks and deploying your glider.

How to complete the Steamy Stacks Cube Queen Challenge in Fortnite

Steamy Stacks from above. (Image via Epic Games)

You can complete this challenge at any point during Fortnite battle royale, but it is best to get it done as soon as you drop from the Battle Bus. This will prevent you from getting eliminated on the way to Steamy Stacks.

Descend from the Battle Bus and head toward the northeast corner of the island. This is where Steamy Stacks can be located.

You can either land inside of a smoke stack or drop to the ground and run into one near the bottom. Whichever way you choose, you will begin the freefall animation as you float within the smoke stack.

Laggy | Fortnite News 🎃 @Laggy_FN

The Cube Queen challenges are now available, complete them to get the Cube Queen skin and more in-game items!

To complete the challenge, you just need to deploy your glider. As soon as you begin gliding, you will be notified that the challenge has been completed. Subsequently, you will be rewarded for your efforts.

Reward for completing the Steamy Stacks challenge

The reward for completing the "Glide in the smoke stacks at Steamy Stacks" challenge is a Queen's Procession (Obliterator) glider. This is just one of the glider forms presented as a reward.

For a visual idea on how to complete this Fortnite challenge, YouTuber Comrad3s has put together a short and simple video. It details where Steamy Stacks is located and shows off gliding in the smoke stacks.

It also reveals the Queen's Procession (Obliterator) reward once it has been acquired. It is an awesome glider that has the user walking down a majestic set of stairs rather than floating with a parachute or umbrella.

