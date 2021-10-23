How to thank the Bus Driver in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

One of the hardest-working Fortnite characters has to be the Bus Driver. Constantly driving the Battle Bus every few minutes from the spawn island to the main island has to be a draining task. Therefore, it is often nice when players thank the Bus Driver.

Just in case you usually forget to thank the Bus Driver, make sure to do that from now on. A new weekly challenge has arrived in Fortnite and requires players to thank the driver for a whopping 135,000XP. If you're trying to rush through your battle pass, you don't want to miss this opportunity.

The latest Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 weekly punchcard requires players to thank the Bus Driver 35 times. As a reward, they will earn 50,000XP for stage 1 (5 times), 45,000XP for stage 2 (10 times), and 40,000XP for stage 3 (20 times), and it will help level up their battle pass. Therefore, if you have never thanked the Bus Driver before, or your memory is a bit rusty, fret not.

How to thank the Bus Driver in Fortnite on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and mobile

Thanking the Bus Driver in Fortnite is probably the easiest part of the game. This doesn't require any V-bucks or Gold Bars and is a fun little pastime as you wait for the Battle Bus to reach your destination.

Here's how you can thank the Bus Drive in Fortnite on every platform:

PC: Press B on the keyboard PlayStation: Press 'Down' on the d-pad Xbox: Press 'Down' on the d-pad Nintendo Switch: Press 'Down' on the d-pad

The same button works for thanking the Bus Driver in Fortnite on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Similarly, it is also the same on the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

For those of you who still play Fortnite Mobile, pressing the 'emote' button on the screen will thank the Bus Driver.

Was there a reward for thanking the Bus Driver in Fortnite before Chapter 2 Season 8?

Usually, when players thank the Bus Driver in Fortnite, nothing special happens. They don't get any XP, Gold Bars, or V-bucks (just in case some players might be wondering). It's just a little Easter egg that Epic Games added back in 2018.

However, every now and then, a daily or weekly challenge pops up that requires players to thank the Bus Driver in Fortnite, such as the ones mentioned above, which help on the battle pass.

Therefore, it will never be a bad thing to do so, and if players are habituated, they might just complete the challenge before they even know it.

