How to get the free No Ghost back bling in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnitemares comes bearing free Fortnite rewards. The Ghostbusters collaboration is one such event. Unlike the previous collaboration, the 2021 version is a treat for all Ghostbusters fans.

The popular Ghostbuster logo is now available for free as the No Ghost back bling in Fortnite. The back bling looks like a 3D hologram of the Ghostbusters logo and it looks cool as loopers cruise around the sideways.

Fortunately, getting the free No Ghost back bling in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is extremely easy. To make this collaboration enjoyable, Epic Games has added a Containment Specialist NPC. It gives players the No Ghost back bling for free as a reward for completing his punchcard quests.

Acquiring the No Ghost back bling in Fortnite for free

To get the free No Ghost back bling in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, players need to complete all the quests in the Containment Specialist punchcard. Players will have to head to the southeast side of the map to activate the punchcard and talk to the NPC.

Containment Specialist NPC location in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

The above image shows that players can find the Containment Specialist NPC on the small island south of the map. Talking to him will unlock his punchcard quests. Players will have to complete all five quests to get the free No Ghost back bling in Fortnite.

All the Containment Specialist NPC quests

Similar to other NPCs, the Containment Specialist NPC will offer players five quests. Players can complete these in normal game mode for XP and the free No Ghost back bling in Fortnite.

Here is the full list of quests offered by the Containment Specialist NPC:

Deploy Seismographs in Misty Meadows or Catty Corner - 30,000XP Exterminate mini-Pufts with a pickaxe in Sludgy Swamp, Lazy Lake, or Retail Row - 30,000XP Retrieve mechanical parts by destroying cars - 30,000XP Place Ghostbusters signs in Dirty Docks, Holly Hedges, and Pleasant Park - 30,000XP Deploy a Ghost Trap - 30,000XP

The Ghostbusters collaboration in Fortnitemares 2021 is much better than the last one. Free rewards, NPC quests, and the possibility of a separate LTM will undoubtedly excite the fans of the popular movie franchise.

