Fortnite Deathrun codes: Easy Map Codes for beginners to practice

Fortnite Deathruns have become increasingly popular. The premise is simple: players have to run through a map to eliminate the entire team actively. It provides a challenge and gives players something to try that is vastly different from the standard.

Although they are designed to be challenging, many players want to ease into it and complete the map. It's better than repeatedly dying on a different Fortnite Deathrun map each time.

Easiest Fortnite Deathrun codes

10) Kenworth's Super Easy Default Deathrun

This one is considered to be one of the easiest Deathruns in Fortnite. According to creator NVKENWORTH, this is "a very easy Deathrun that anyone can complete!" The code for this map is 0666-9293-5226.

Kenworth's Super Easy Default Deathrun from NVKENWORTH. Image via Epic Games

9) Fall Guys Default Deathrun

This death run map from creator GGRAYZBOT is fairly easy, mimics the popular game Fall Guys, and hosts 1-16 players. The code for this map is 4064-4388-1056.

Fortnite's Fall Guys Default Death Run, from GGRAYZBOT. Image via Epic Games

8) 75 level Default "WATERWORLD" Deathrun

This Deathrun has 75 levels and comes from creator OLD_WIKING. There are some bonus challenging levels after the 75 levels, which may be enough to get a beginner comfortable and skilled. The code is 4451-0561-6061.

75 Level Default "WATERWORLD" Deathrun, from OLD_WIKING. Image via Epic Games

7) Stand Still Deathrun

This one, according to creator DF78, requires one thing: standing still. That's definitely one of the easiest things to do in the game. The code is 1453-2094-7948.

Standing Still Deathrun, which requires one thing: standing still. Image via Epic Games

6) The Easiest Default Deathrun Yet

It's hard to argue with the title. This one carries a potential reward for record-breaking time. The code is 1297-8902-8351. It comes from the creator, ALEKMD.

The Easiest Default Deathrun Yet has to be easy. Image via Epic Games

5) 50 Level Super Easy Default Deathrun

This is a brand new one, but the creator wants to make sure everyone knows that it is quite easy. The code is 2630-2276-5073.

4) 25 Level Default Deathrun

From WILLHELMFACTS, this death run is a smaller one, which makes it easier by default. This is the second version for Fortnite, and the code is 1239-1400-8707.

This deathrun map has just 25 levels. Image via Epic Games

3) The World's Smoothest Deathrun

From creator Salvamira comes the second, updated edition of the World Smoothest Deathrun. The Fortnite code for this simple and smooth deathrun is 8487-0907-9165.

2) Easy Rainbow Deathrun

SPATYR, the creator of this deathrun, claims the map is "as easy as ever." The code for this colorful and less than challenging deathrun is 8337-5852-9385.

The Easy Rainbow Deathrun is quite colorful. Image via Epic Games

1) Egg Climbing

This map, which hosts 1-4 Fortnite players, has players ascending the map and looking for ways to escape. The code for this map is 5032-6975-8948.

The Egg Climbing Map from MIMIMELLO1. Image via Epic Games

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

