Fortnite Doomsday Device charges up as live event date reaches closer

Assuming the live event occurs right before Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 begins, there are about 10 days left before that happens. Chapter 3 Season 2 is tentatively scheduled to end on or before June 3, so there's not much time for players to visit the Tilted Towers POI, unlock different Doctor Strange styles and get the new Prowler skin.

In the meantime, it looks like the Doomsday Device that popped up near Loot Lake has begun powering up. Leaks have suggested what it will do and how it will do it, but it appears now that the process has been kickstarted.

The first portion (of many) of the Doomsday device has been sufficiently powered. As the live event comes closer, more portions will likely be powered up to lead into a climactic finale. Here's what players need to know.

Fortnite Doomsday Device powers up about 3.3% ahead of live event

The Doomsday Device was previously used to try and turn back the storm. It was initially invented and controlled by Midas and G.H.OS.T. who had good intentions for it. In fact, they would more than likely directly align with The Seven in the current war situation, if they could.

However, their powerful Device has somehow fallen into the hands of the Imagined Order, which is definitely not a good outcome. The IO now has plans to use it for nefarious purposes and to keep the loop intact with loopers stuck in it.

Following last week's v20.40 update, the Doomsday Device was found on the map near Loot Lake and Tilted Towers. A recent leak showed that the Device could power up and fire an incredibly powerful blast.

This latest leak shows that the Device has powered up about 3.3%, or one emissive bar out of 30. The Device slowly powered up before emitting a massive pulse of energy, leaving one emissive bar lit up.

This implies that whenever it reaches the full 30 bars, the Fortnite Doomsday Device will more than likely be capable of destroying entire portions of the map with ease.

Tilted Towers is likely to be destroyed again, and is almost assured at this point, judging by the POI's proximity to the Doomsday Device.

As it continues to power up, the blasts it emits will likely get more and more powerful. They'll also likely have more range, which means that POIs like The Fortress, Coney Crossroads, and Shifty Shafts might be joining Tilted Towers.

For now, Fortnite gamers need not worry about it. The Doomsday Device will likely take a while to power up fully, though that day is coming and it's coming sooner than anyone might have expected.

It shouldn't be a surprise to anyone if the final live event coincides perfectly with the full powering up of the Device. A countdown clock may be arriving in Fortnite pretty soon.

It should be noted that the majority of this information is based on leaks and should therefore be taken with a grain of salt. Until this actually happens in-game, it is purely speculation.

