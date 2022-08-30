Fortnite downtime today (August 30): When will servers be back up?

Fortnite update v21.50 is the second last update for the season and will bring some juicy content to the end game. According to the official statement, this will occur at 4:00 am Eastern Time on August 30, 2022.

Matchmaking will be disabled 30 minutes before downtime. Players should wrap up their game sessions beforehand to avoid losing out on progress.

That said, for safety's sake, it'll be best to log off an hour ahead of the scheduled time to avoid running into server issues.

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus Update v21.50 is set to release on August 30th! Downtime starts at 4:00 AM ET (08:00 UTC), with matchmaking being disabled 30 minutes prior.



Please note, in this update we will be vaulting the Impostors playlists. Update v21.50 is set to release on August 30th! Downtime starts at 4:00 AM ET (08:00 UTC), with matchmaking being disabled 30 minutes prior.Please note, in this update we will be vaulting the Impostors playlists. https://t.co/zzA0PlL7e4

How long will Fortnite downtime last today (August 30)?

With this being the second-last update of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, not much new content is expected. However, this doesn't mean the developers will not take time to ensure everything is working as intended. That said, a minimum window of two hours may be required for the update.

If the downtime begins at 4:00 am Eastern Time, servers should be back up and running by 6:00-6:30 am. Users will wake up just in time to hop back into the game and hot-drop on the island.

New content and changes for Fortnite v21.50 update

Since it's the end of the season, there isn't a lot of new content to go around. Apart from minor updates and bug fixes, nothing significant will be added. Here are a few expected changes:

1) Late Game Arena

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Late Game Arena will use a "Rift Spawning" mechanic, where players will begin each round hovering 100 meters above the Island with 10 seconds to decide where exactly they want to land. Late Game Arena will use a "Rift Spawning" mechanic, where players will begin each round hovering 100 meters above the Island with 10 seconds to decide where exactly they want to land. https://t.co/HaZZq70R8W

The Late Game Arena is coming back; this time, it has a few new tricks up its sleeves. It will feature a new "Rift Spawning" mechanic, where loopers will begin each round hovering 100 meters above the island. They will have ten seconds to decide exactly where they want to land.

Storm surge has also been tweaked, and an in-game scoreboard has been added. This will allow gamers to keep track of eliminations, assists, damage dealt, and damage taken during the match.

2) Crew Pack for September

Fortnite @FortniteGame



Loveless drops into the Fortnite Crew on September 1, 2022.



fn.gg/FortniteCrew Always has a few tricks up her sleevesLoveless drops into the Fortnite Crew on September 1, 2022. Always has a few tricks up her sleeves 👑Loveless drops into the Fortnite Crew on September 1, 2022. fn.gg/FortniteCrew https://t.co/IHgRTPBqTE

With September just a day away, there's a high possibility that the Fortnite Crew Pack for next month will be decrypted in-game. The new skin is called Loveless and resembles an all-white assassin. The character's theme is based around cards and is implemented in all cosmetics of the set.

It will feature interchangeable masks, a back bling, pickaxe, and wrap. Although not everyone is impressed with the new Crew Pack, it has a subtle charm. Perhaps an in-game showcase will help sway loopers.

3) Impostors LTM vaulted

HYPEX @HYPEX The Impostors LTM will be vaulted in tonight's update! The Impostors LTM will be vaulted in tonight's update! https://t.co/THjAWwdSXk

The much-loved Fortnite Impostor LTM is being vaulted, and no one seems to know why. According to all major leakers and data miners, the LTM will be unavailable in-game once the downtime ends.

Although it will be sad to watch it go, the LTM has spent lots of time in-game. Perhaps this is why the developers want to vault it, and it would allow other LTMs to move closer to the spotlight.

4) Bug fixes

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey The bug where your Health & Shield bars are visually incorrect & more are set to be fixed in tomorrows v21.50 update! The bug where your Health & Shield bars are visually incorrect & more are set to be fixed in tomorrows v21.50 update! https://t.co/bECjqyHU96

Being the tail-end of the season, there are not lots that the developers can fix. In the Fortnite update v21.50, only four bugs are being addressed:

Health and shield bar doesn't show the correct value.

The Prop Manipulator may stop functioning after round 1 or in between rounds.

Player running animations.

The fire button for Kamehameha is disabled on mobile devices while riding on the Nimbus.

The Fortnite downtime begins at 4:00 am Eastern Time.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ravi Iyer