Fortnite downtime today (August 31): When will the servers be back up?

With the 17.50 update due to drop soon, the Fortnite downtime is scheduled to begin shortly. Considering the fact that it is the last update of the current season, the update is expected to take some time.

With barely twelve days to go until the season ends, players can expect many surprises to be dropped following the update, which includes the "end-of-season" event details and other goodies.

Season 7 is 88% complete. [12 days remaining] pic.twitter.com/acW4Y4YeXy — Fortnite Season 7 Progress (@FNProgress) August 31, 2021

Fortnite downtime blues: How long will the update take?

Well, sadly apart from the official Fortnite downtime provided by the developers, it's rather difficult to say when exactly the entire process will be done. Given that the Fortnite 17.50 update is the last major one of the current season, it's going to take some time.

According to the official statement, Fortnite downtime should begin at 04:00 am ET (08:00 UTC). As usual, the matchmaking servers will be disabled 30 minutes beforehand.

v17.50 comes from outer space on August 31! 👽



In preparation for the update, downtime will begin at approx. 04:00 AM ET (08:00 UTC). Matchmaking will be disabled approx. 30 minutes before. pic.twitter.com/kiCMl6PONe — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) August 30, 2021

What major changes can players expect following the update?

Well, for starters, the abduction of Corny Complex will begin as the Mothership makes its way over to the farm. It is more than likely the IO's countermeasure device, along with the majority of the underground facility, will be taken into the alien vessel.

Following the abduction, the "end of season" event chain will kick off as well, according to rumors Kevin will also be back in-game. However, it's left to be seen if it comes to fruition.

#Fortnite UFO Movement Tracking:



August 30th - 2pm ET/7pm BST



Shadow Progress:

Pleasant Park and Fort Crumpet are now uncovered.



Mothership progress:

The Mothership hasn't moved far but is now to the right of Flush Factory near Apres Ski. pic.twitter.com/1mb5PSdVso — FNAssist - News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) August 30, 2021

In addition to in-game events, it would seem that this update will contain a lot of UI/UX improvements as well. Prominent Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR was able to get early access to these changes.

While this new feature will not be a major deal for most players, it is a quality of life improvement for the game and should make navigation in-game a lot easier for newer players.

The Discovery Screen documentation has been added!



Thanks @FNLeaksAndInfo and @GMatrixGames for letting me know about this pic.twitter.com/s2z2Xn1v8x — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) August 31, 2021

Aside from these major changes, there will be no other visual changes as such in-game following the update. The next event to take place will be something known as "Skyfire", but at this point it's unclear what that could be referring to.

With all that being said, it's time for loopers to patiently wait for the Fortnite downtime to begin. Hopefully, everything goes according to plan, and the update occurs without any hiccups along the way.

Turn on notis for the update in 25-30 mins. Imma bless y'all as soon as the update drops on PC, unless if epic changes something that my stuff relies on..



Also Good Morning! — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 31, 2021

Also Read: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 skins predictions: From Naruto to Kevin, everything we know so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish