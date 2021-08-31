Fortnite update 17.50 early patch notes: Shang-Chi skin, abducted Corny Complex, end of season event, and more

The downtime for Fortnite update 17.50 is scheduled to begin at 4 am Eastern Time. Once it is complete and the server is back online, players will see some significant game changes.

These range from the abduction of Corny Complex to the arrivals of Shang-Chi and perhaps even Kevin the Cube (Rumor). In addition to the new skins, event files for the "end of season event" should also be added.

Content we should get in tomorrow's update:



- Shang-Chi skin (Most likely encrypted)

- Abducted "Corny Complex" after downtime

- Event files for the end of season event

- "Back To School" event files

- Even more new skins — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) August 30, 2021

Fortnite update 17.50 early patch notes: The beginning of the end

1) Shang-Chi skin

Ever since a Reddit insider divulged details regarding this collaboration, players haven't been able to keep calm. With the movie releasing on September 3, the skin is expected to be added to the game files following the Fortnite update 17.50 and added in-game on September 2.

Hopefully, loopers won't have to wait long to catch a glimpse of the skin, as leakers should be able to provide a sneak peek after the files have been added in-game.

We seem to be getting a Shang Chi Skin (@SimuLiu) should release on September 2 according to someone at r/FortniteLeaks who has provided correct information in the past. Unclear whether it will be based on @SimuLiu or if it is comic based. #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/II48azB7Qo — WorldCreator (@WorldCreatorYT1) August 24, 2021

2) Abducted Corny Complex

Much like Slurpy Swamp and Coral Castle, Corny Complex will soon meet the same fate. The location will be abducted into the Mothership and become a mini-game POI within the alien vessel following the Fortnite update 17.50.

The IO-made device, nestled within Corny, will also be beamed aboard the Mothership. This will undoubtedly play a part at the end-of-season event that should start sometime this week.

Breaking News: Corny Complex should begin to be abducted tomorrow after down time meaning there will be a low gravity zone until it is eventually abducted into the mothership like Slurpy and Coral were @FortniteGame @EpicGames #Fortnite #FortniteSeason7 #FortniteInvasion pic.twitter.com/JeAcDUUD1J — DiamondLynxx (@diamondlynxx) August 30, 2021

3) End of season event files

As mentioned above, following the Fortnite update 17.50, the abduction of Corny Complex will begin, and the chain of events leading up to the crashing of the Mothership will finally start.

Based on the storyline and speculation, the Mothership is due to crash in Misty Meadows by the end of Fortnite Season 7. However, given its size, it's yet to be seen how events will unfold.

Dr. Slone is planning on taking down the Mothership in the near future. This is everything we know about her plan so far, which could take place at the end of Season 7 in the Finale event or before that.



my speculations, It's possible to see the 🛸crash/land on Misty Meadows. pic.twitter.com/EdeGeFXmbb — Twea - 🌟 (@TweaBR) August 22, 2021

4) Back to school event files

The "Back to School" event files should be added to the game following the Fortnite update 17.50. As the name suggests, the event will be a small mini-event signifying the end of vacation for school-going students.

Although there has been some criticism regarding the rewards, including a weapon wrap, it will likely continue as scheduled. Players who partake in the event will stand a chance of winning the Doodler (Wrap), Qwerty Axe (Harvesting Tool), and Tower of Power (Back Bling).

These might be the free rewards for the upcoming Back to School event in fortnite The Doodle wrap is confirmed and the keyboard too but the PC backbling doesn't have a set that belongs to so it most likely will be a free reward also beacuse we already get a free keyboard pickaxe. pic.twitter.com/UtOaH5KMsJ — SamuraiGhosty (@SamuraiGhosty) August 23, 2021

5) More skins

Following each major update, new skins get added. Going by this trend, it will be no different for the Fortnite update 17.50.

While there is no clear indication which skins will get added apart from Shang-Chi, leakers may be able to get their hands on some cosmetics that may premiere in Fortnite Season 8.

As of now, mummy skins are in the works, according to HYPEX. However, without more to go on, it's difficult to be sure. Aside from the mummy skins, a Carnage skin is also rumored to be added in by year-end.

Since we're getting Mummy skins and POI here are some Mummy skins from Fortnite's survey that could be added next season!



Via: @HYPEX pic.twitter.com/2c7J9rKlmE — kiwiroyale | FN leaks and news (@kiwiroyaleaks) August 18, 2021

6) Bug fixes

🪲 Bugs set to be fixed in v17.50 (Final Chapter 2 - Season 7 Update)🐛 pic.twitter.com/63isBUGD0T — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) August 30, 2021

Following the Fortnite update 17.50, Epic Games should fix major and minor bugs as well. As of the moment, the only major bug in Fortnite is related to players using the prop-ifier.

Edited by Ravi Iyer