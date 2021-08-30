Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 skins predictions: From Naruto to Kevin, everything we know so far

While the Naruto skin has been somewhat confirmed as part of the Fortnite Season 8 Battle Pass, it can't be ruled out that the collaboration may fizzle out due to numerous reasons.

Nonetheless, given that Epic Games does cosmetic collaborations throughout the season, loopers won't be left high and dry when it comes to cosplaying or having the choice to choose from a wide assortment of cosmetics.

While it's hard to say with certainty which skins will or will not be present in the next season, based on the leaks gathered, a few predictions can be made about skins that could become a reality in Fortnite Season 8.

You wanna be like Mike, you gotta dress like Mike 🕶️



Grab the Mike Lowrey Outfit in the Item Shop now! pic.twitter.com/JVM9yp4Bus — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 29, 2021

Top 5 predictions for skin that will come in Fortnite Season 8

1) Kevin

According to the Reddit insider, Kevin the Cube will be returning to Fortnite Season 8 to once more play a part in the storyline. Now, while Kevin is not really fashionable to say the least, data miners have uncovered a weird skin in the files that has become a talking point.

The skin in question has Kevin the Cube as its head alongside a normal human-shaped body, with the rest of the outfit covered in runes and smaller purple cubes. It's unclear what exactly Epic Games was trying to make, but whatever it is, loopers want it.

Kevin, really just popped out the lightning bolt again. Right here, on the chapter 2 map.



Come get the Kevolution skin now before he starts movin'



[#Fortnite #FortniteConcept pic.twitter.com/DbfdeEhUbO — No Beat (@BeatsDrifty) August 23, 2021

2) Mummy

Every new season in Fortnite, the developers add in a few skins that fit the storyline. In Season 6 it was Beast Boy and Aloy owing to the Primal theme, while in the current season it's Superman and Rick & Morty owing to the alien theme.

Going by this trend, if a Pyramid POI is being added to the new season, the possibility of getting the rumored Mummy skins will become a reality as well. While no actual details have been divulged, prominent Fortnite leaker HYPEX is pretty confident about the same

Since we're getting Mummy skins and POI here are some Mummy skins from Fortnite's survey that could be added next season!



Via: @HYPEX pic.twitter.com/2c7J9rKlmE — kiwiroyale | FN leaks and news (@kiwiroyaleaks) August 18, 2021

3) Naruto

Ever since the Reddit insider spoke of a Naruto skin for Fortnite, fans have not been able to keep calm. The ninja is set to be part of the Battle Pass and will be available as a tier 1 reward.

Now, while the information provided by the insider has been accurate in the past, there is still a genuine possibility that the Naruto skin may not come to fruition in the new season.

According to recent leaks, Lady Gaga will be getting her own skin in Fortnite soon, along with a performance at the end of the year ⚔️ https://t.co/Fy3KnnUwCk — gaga updates ♡ (@thegagasource_) August 25, 2021

4) Task Force X

According to the Fortnite Reddit insider, the entire Suicide Squad will eventually be added to the game. At the moment only Bloodsport and Harley Quinn are in-game, with Peacemaker rumored to be added in by year end.

However, there could be some bad news on the horizon as prominent leaker HYPEX suggests that two members, "King Shark" and "Weasel" may have been scrapped.

Polka-Dot Man (Suicide Squad member) might be encrypted in the files currently. (via @FNinformation)



Keep in mind, the Reddit insider mentioned we would get the entire Suicide Squad / A lot of them. — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) August 3, 2021

5) Spiderman

According to an anonymous source who tipped off Fortnite leaker SpoilersFN, Spiderman will be coming to Fortnite, however the skin is set to be exclusive to PlayStation users.

The leaker states that the information at hand should be taken with a pinch of salt, as it can neither be confirmed nor denied at the moment. However, given that Spiderman is a huge deal, it's highly unlikely that Epic Games would willingly lose out on profits by making the skin an exclusive cosmetic item.

Nonetheless, with the new movie set to be released in December, fans can hope to get more information regarding the same by year end. If all goes well, and if the rumors turn out to be true, Peter Parker should be in the game before Christmas.

it's a great time to get a spiderman skin in fortnite 👀#SpiderMan #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/lcQL3a7jra — FelipeＳΛＮＣＨΞＺ (@konker596) August 23, 2021

Also Read: Fortnite Halloween 2021 Leaks: New skin, possible rewards, and other details

Edited by R. Elahi