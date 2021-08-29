Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Leaks: New Map, Naruto Skin, Battle Pass tiers and all we know so far

Fortnite Season 8 leaks have been flowing like slurp juice of late. Given that the current season ends in just over a fortnight, leakers are uncovering information around the clock.

Based on the information at hand, the Fortnite 17.50 update has been added to the staging servers and will roll out on September 2nd, 2021. This will be the last update for the current season, and perhaps the most happening one yet.

Patch 17.50 has been added to the staging servers! 📂



🔹 Will be released next week!#Fortnite #FortniteSeason7 pic.twitter.com/hyKES3BNmI — Matty | Fortnite Leaks & News 🛸 (@MattyFNLeaks) August 24, 2021

Fortnite players may be able to the Naruto Run through a dessert in-game soon

1) Map information

As of now, a total of three named locations have been properly identified for the map in Fortnite Season 8. They are:

Pyramid - New POI that will more than likely be based on the ancient pyramids of Egypt, and will feature a sand biome..

Cubes - Spawn location of Kevin the Cube.

Crash Site - Crash location of the Mothership or parts of the Mothership.

Found something with @tonxim: We might get a Mummy skin in Season 8 (could be scrapped). It matches the theme of a POI coming in Season 8.



The POIs/Landmarks are (there's most likely more but these are the only ones that got leaked):

- Pyramid

- Cubes

- Crash Site — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 18, 2021

In addition to the newly named locations, much like how Holly Hedges became Holly Hatchery mid-season, other changes will also undoubtedly take place throughout Fortnite Season 8 as events unfold.

2) Naruto skin

The Naruto skin has been the talk of the town ever since the Reddit insider leaked information that Epic Games was in talks to have him added to the Battle Pass. However, much like the Fortnite Season 7 Battle Pass, loopers may only get a clear picture on the day the new season goes live.

On a side note, if things do go according to plan, players will soon be able to get the Naruto skin alongside a Kunai (harvesting tool) in-game. Aside from Kunai, it is more than likely that other cosmetics such as a back bling and emote will also get added to the Battle Pass.

According to recent leaks, Lady Gaga will be getting her own skin in Fortnite soon, along with a performance at the end of the year ⚔️ https://t.co/Fy3KnnUwCk — gaga updates ♡ (@thegagasource_) August 25, 2021

3) Battle Pass tiers

According to a leaker who goes by the name of SpoilersFN, Naruto will feature as a Tier 1 skin within the Battle Pass, while a skin known as the "Queen" will be a tier 100 skin.

As of now, the information is to be taken with a pinch of salt as it may not come to fruition. Nonetheless, while the "Queen" cannot be confirmed as a skin, the Reddit insider did suggest that it would be in-game.

I have been Waiting to post this because, I didn’t know if this information is real or not so Please bare in mind this MIGHT not be real (2/2) — SpoilersFN (@SpoilersFN) August 22, 2021

4) End of Season event

The details of the Fortnite Season 7 end event have been floating about for a while now, ever since it was leaked by Epic Games themselves. However, out of respect for the community, leakers haven't really revealed things in much detail

Although information is scarce, two things have been confirmed to an extent - first being that the Mothership will crash, and the other being that Misty Meadows will be destroyed due to the crash.

While the jist of the event has been decrypted for the most part, the nitty-gritty details are yet to be uncovered. Hopefully after the 17.50 update, players will get a better idea of the events that are due to unfold.

(SEASON 7 EVENT SPOILERS)



Misty Meadows MIGHT be the POI where the mothership crashes with this season's event

The POI was tested by Devs for the season 7 map with the names (Misty Aftermath) and (Misty Remove)



/S17/AbductedPOI/Maps/Proto/S17_MistyAftermath_Test pic.twitter.com/V8B25hPNu2 — Egyptian Fortnite Leaker (@Egyptian_Leaker) August 22, 2021

