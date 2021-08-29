Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Leaks: New Map, Naruto Skin, Battle Pass tiers and all we know so far

Fortnite Season 8 leaks have been flowing like slurp juice of late. Given that the current season ends in just over a fortnight, leakers are uncovering information around the clock.
Based on the information at hand, the Fortnite 17.50 update has been added to the staging servers and will roll out on September 2nd, 2021. This will be the last update for the current season, and perhaps the most happening one yet.
Fortnite players may be able to the Naruto Run through a dessert in-game soon
1) Map information
As of now, a total of three named locations have been properly identified for the map in Fortnite Season 8. They are:
- Pyramid - New POI that will more than likely be based on the ancient pyramids of Egypt, and will feature a sand biome..
- Cubes - Spawn location of Kevin the Cube.
- Crash Site - Crash location of the Mothership or parts of the Mothership.
In addition to the newly named locations, much like how Holly Hedges became Holly Hatchery mid-season, other changes will also undoubtedly take place throughout Fortnite Season 8 as events unfold.
2) Naruto skin
The Naruto skin has been the talk of the town ever since the Reddit insider leaked information that Epic Games was in talks to have him added to the Battle Pass. However, much like the Fortnite Season 7 Battle Pass, loopers may only get a clear picture on the day the new season goes live.
On a side note, if things do go according to plan, players will soon be able to get the Naruto skin alongside a Kunai (harvesting tool) in-game. Aside from Kunai, it is more than likely that other cosmetics such as a back bling and emote will also get added to the Battle Pass.
3) Battle Pass tiers
According to a leaker who goes by the name of SpoilersFN, Naruto will feature as a Tier 1 skin within the Battle Pass, while a skin known as the "Queen" will be a tier 100 skin.
As of now, the information is to be taken with a pinch of salt as it may not come to fruition. Nonetheless, while the "Queen" cannot be confirmed as a skin, the Reddit insider did suggest that it would be in-game.
4) End of Season event
The details of the Fortnite Season 7 end event have been floating about for a while now, ever since it was leaked by Epic Games themselves. However, out of respect for the community, leakers haven't really revealed things in much detail
Although information is scarce, two things have been confirmed to an extent - first being that the Mothership will crash, and the other being that Misty Meadows will be destroyed due to the crash.
While the jist of the event has been decrypted for the most part, the nitty-gritty details are yet to be uncovered. Hopefully after the 17.50 update, players will get a better idea of the events that are due to unfold.
Also Read: Will Daequan and Hamlinz return to playing Fortnite?