Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 theme: Everything we know so far

The Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 8 theme is something that players around the world are curious about. The ongoing alien-themed season has been a massive hit, and has led to sky-scraping expectations from the community for the upcoming season.

As of now, Epic Games hasn't teased anything solid about Season 8's theme. However, some brilliant themes have been suggested by leakers and fans.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 theme leak reveals Pyramids and Mummies

Prominent Fortnite leaker HYPEX recently revealed some POIs that players might witness in Chapter 2 - Season 8. These include Pyramids, Cubes and Crash Sites.

Found something with @tonxim: We might get a Mummy skin in Season 8 (could be scrapped). It matches the theme of a POI coming in Season 8.



The POIs/Landmarks are (there's most likely more but these are the only ones that got leaked):

- Pyramid

- Cubes

- Crash Site

Many popular conspiracy theories suggest that aliens built the Pyramids in Egypt. From the looks of it, Fortnite might dig deeper into this theory with an Egyptian Chapter 2 - Season 8 theme.

Also, the leaked Cube POI will most likely feature Kevin the Cube. Kevin's return has been teased for a very long time now. Through the Rift Tour event and surveys, Epic Games has hinted at the topic on several occasions.

Lastly, the Crash Site POI might show the Mothership UFO from Chapter 2 - Season 7.

If the aforementioned POIs arrive in Fortnite with Chapter 2 - Season 8, it will certainly be a delight for players who love the ancient history of Egypt.

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 8 theme might revolve around Halloween

While many players want Fortnite to have an Egyptian theme, others feel that the game should be spookier than ever in Chapter 2 - Season 8.

Halloween is always a massive event in Fortnite as it marks the annual return of Fortnitemares. According to HYPEX, a Mummy outfit may be in the works for the next season. If true, this Mummy outfit will definitely match well with a Halloween theme.

According to @HYPEX next Season we may be getting a Mummy Outfit!



He also mentioned a few Landmarks we could see in Season 8, such as:



-Crash Site

-Pyramid

-Cubes

'The Sideways' mechanic was also leaked recently. Just like The Upside Down in Stranger Things, it will act as a portal for monsters to enter the Fortnite universe.

Having said that, it is still a mystery if The Sideways will cater to a Halloween theme or an ancient Egyptian theme in Fortnite.

All in all, the Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 8 theme will either be ancient Egypt or Halloween. All the leaked map changes and gameplay mechanics interestingly hint toward both these ideas, and it is hard to be sure about any one of them at the moment.

