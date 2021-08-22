Fortnite Season 7 Live Event files leaked: New Prison POI, Kevin the Cube, and more revealed 

After more than two months of intense action and exciting features, Fortnite Season 7 is on the verge of coming to an end. The much-loved alien-themed event will certainly be remembered as one of the finest in the game's history.

Gamers have enjoyed every bit of Fortnite Season 7 and it seems Epic wants to end it on a grand note. Recent leaks have revealed significant information regarding Fortnite Season 7 and data miners have been successful in extracting details of the live event.

This article will discuss the happenings of the live event and disclose information regarding other in-game changes.

Fortnite Season 7: Season end events that gamers should know about

Popular data miners have leaked several pieces of information related to the in-game live event that is expected to feature in Fortnite Season 7. In these in-game files, data miners have stumbled upon the phrase "Prison" in a couple of areas.

Ever since then, gamers have been trying to speculate what could be the probable meaning of it. It is anticipated that the live-event at the end of the season would be met with a confrontation between the aliens and the IO.

It is speculated that during this period, gamers would be abducted and kept in a Prison like structure that will eventually become a new POI in the game.

The Fortnite Season 7 event files have confirmed the arrival of Kevin the Cube. Several sources have previously indicated that the item was expected to return to the Island. However, the rumors were not backed up by significant proof.

In-game files reveal an image of Kevin the Cube that dates back to the location of the Ariana Grande concert event. Gamers anticipate that this location will be the first spawn point of Kevin the Cube.

According to various data miners, the Cube is expected to rotate around the Island. The exact locations and purpose of the teleportation of the Cube haven't been revealed yet either.

Data miner Mang0e has revealed that the arrival of Kevin the Cube will be through a mysterious wormhole. It is speculated that it'll be similar to the previous cube reveal event and gamers will be able to see a huge force of energy coming into the loop and placing the Cube at the location.

We'll Possibly be seeing the Cube return in this way again when he does! "Cube_Digital_Reveal" was spotted by @Mang0e_ a few days ago. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/crZgGqREd6 — MSF Happy Power (@HappyPower) August 18, 2021

It has been revealed that the "Device" will be used to take down the Alien Mothership in the Corny Complex.

Here is a closer look at The "Device" that will be in Corny Complex, presumably to take down the Mothership! #FortniteLeaks#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/w6m1tTJexZ — HyperLeaked (@HyperLeaked) August 22, 2021

The POI will be the last one to be adbucted and hence it is speculated that the IO will interfere with the aliens and there will be a direct face-off between the two factions, resulting in map changes and the eventual roll out of the new theme for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Note: The article reflects the opinions of its writer.

Edited by R. Elahi