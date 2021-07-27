Fortnite leaks reveal destroyed versions of Coral Castle, Corny Complex and Slurpy Swamp

Fortnite's Season 7 of Chapter 2 is drawing to a close within the next month, so the final moves from the alien invaders are coming through the woodwork. And as the aliens near the endgame, leaks have revealed a handful of named locations lying in ruin, hinting at their destruction.

As many players know, the Alien Mothership has been moving across the Fortnite map toward the top left section where Coral Castle rests. The aliens have already labeled that area as their base front with Holly Hatchery. Therefore, seeing more action around it supports what the leaks claimed.

Fortnite's Alien Mothership abducts new POIs as Season 7 unfolds

The master plan of the alien army sits right around the corner as glimpses of the new map changes set the groundwork for the final weeks. Meeting infamous expectations, the Mothership is finally opening its massive abduction beam to wreak havoc across the Fortnite world.

The Mothership will abduct these three POIs at some point:

- Coral Castle

- Slurpy Swamp

- Corny Complex



(keep in mind this abduction beam isn't final, it's the one used in early development by Epic)#Fortnite #FortniteLeaks pic.twitter.com/jNHPYhcsCC — EndymionFN (@EndymionFN) July 27, 2021

There are three named locations in the crosshairs for this big abduction event, and Hypex on Twitter provides the first reveal of what the destroyed areas will look like. Inside the Alien Mothership, players can explore ruined versions of previously named locations like Lucky Landing and Butter Barn.

Now, they'll have the chance to experience Season 7's POIs as floating islands drifting within the aliens' grasp.

Here's Abducted Coral, Slurpy & Corny.. There's more to them but they all look almost the same! pic.twitter.com/7urkVhKoWw — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 27, 2021

It's unclear if the Mothership's beam will impact the in-game map other than creating a giant ray of light for players to see. Some think it will create a low-gravity area, similar to the Alien Nanite field they create after being deployed.

Coral Castle's destruction has been in the works for a while as players predicted its abduction from the start. However, with Corny Complex and Slurpy Swamp joining as highly popular named locations, Fortnite's last month of Season 7 is heading toward unprecedented waters.

Fortnite seems to be steering toward the end of Season 7 with a bang, and players should be prepared for any last-minute craziness that Epic Games might release. Season 8 will kick off with another crossover episode in late August, but there's plenty more to explore as the aliens make their concluding surge.

Edited by Sabine Algur