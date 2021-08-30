Fortnite Season 8 leaks reveal new member of The Seven and scrapped DCU skins

With exactly two weeks left until Fortnite Season 8 begins, many new leaks suggest that highly anticipated skins may be canceled or postponed indefinitely.

While it's unclear why Epic Games is doing this, on the flip side, there are rumors that a fifth member of "The Seven" may be playing a part in the storyline of the upcoming season.

"If they are correct... it will be the end."



Got bored and made a seven piece, hope you guys like it! <3 #FortniteArt #Fortnite @FortniteGame @FNCreate pic.twitter.com/mdIwVWPgEf — ColorCoral (@ColorCoral27) May 17, 2021

Fortnite Season 8 leaks have some good and bad news for players

1) New member of The Seven - "The Within"

According to Fortnite leaker SpoilersFN, a new member of The Seven, known as "The Within," will be featured in Fortnite Season 8's storyline. As of now, the name given may just be a placeholder.

However, if the name is not a placeholder, and "The Within" is a member of "The Seven," this would be the fifth member revealed. If things do come to fruition, the upcoming season's storyline will be filled with a lot of surprises for players.

More Info I have been given to me about Season 8!



Season 8's story should feature a new character that goes by the name "The Within" (Name could change) The character is a member of The Seven.



I've got visual proof by the insider, I may post it in the future! — SpoilersFN (@SpoilersFN) August 29, 2021

2) Cyborg skin has been postponed

According to prominent leaker ShiinaBR, the development of the much anticipated "Cyborg" outfit has been put on hold indefinitely. While there are no further details regarding the same, it's rather strange that Epic put this on hold.

Given that the Aquaman, Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman outfits have been added to Fortnite, it's somewhat perplexing why the Cyborg skin has not been introduced to the game yet.

The only plausible reason could be that the developers are saving him for a future season that could be a futuristic theme, in which case the Cyborg outfit would fit in like a charm.

3) "KING SHARK, PLEASE DON'T BE SCRAPPED"

As sad as it may seem, according to Fortnite leaker HYPEX, King Shark and Wesel, members of the Task Force X, may not be coming to the game soon or have been scrapped entirely.

Given that Epic develops skins based on their popularity, depending on surveys, it's just possible that these two didn't make the cut. Additionally, other cosmetics such as the male counterpart of Komplex, Jurassic Archeology, and a male Halloween skin from Fortnite Save The World may also have been scrapped.

KING SHARK PLEASE DONT BE SCRAPPED



KING SHARK PLEASE DONT BE SCRAPPED



KING SHARK PLEASE DONT BE SCRAPPED



KING SHARK PLEASE DONT BE SCRAPPED



KING SHARK PLEASE DONT BE SCRAPPED — fitzy (@FitzyLeakz) August 29, 2021

While fans don't care much for any of the other skins mentioned in the leak, the possibility of King Shark having his skin canceled has sent the community into a frenzy. It's left to be seen what happens.

Edited by Ravi Iyer