Fortnite Drum Shotgun teased in a new Legendary variant

The 16.50 update was released a few hours ago in Fortnite, and since then, various leaks have surfaced suggesting the Drum Shotgun's legendary variant being introduced in the game.

The Drum Shotgun was re-added! pic.twitter.com/7B7RVd93Bl — maurice FORTNITE leaks (@maurice09364832) May 25, 2021

Based on the leaks that have surfaced, the legendary-tier Drum Shotgun has been unvaulted. The Drum Shotgun also features a price rating, which then means that it is to be purchased from an NPC. However, there have been no references to the iconic weapon in the game files after the 16.50 update in Fortnite.

According to the stats revealed from the leaks, the legendary-tier Drum Shotgun is capable of dealing 53 damage with each shot, amounting to a total of 212 damage per second at a fire rate of 4 shots every second.

A Legendary Drum Shotgun was added this update but it isn't referenced anywhere, i don't know what its gonna be used for.. It also has a price value for the NPCs sales!

(Via @HYPEX ) pic.twitter.com/xngipsHqqP — Fortnite Facts Fortnite Leaks and News (@TheNinjaFacts) May 25, 2021

Although the weapon isn't available on the island just yet, it seems certain that the Drum Shotgun is making a return to Fortnite soon.

Legendary-tier Drum Shotgun in Fortnite Season 6

Considering that there are no references available for the legendary-tier Drum Shotgun in the game files, it is extremely difficult to determine when the weapon will be available in the game. The Drum Shotgun has always been an iconic weapon since its release in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 9.

However, the weapon was vaulted soon during Season X and has remained in the vault since then. Despite receiving various changes to the recoil and weapon audio, the Drum Shotgun hasn't been unvaulted in Fortnite.

A Legendary Drum Shotgun was added this update but it isn't referenced anywhere, i don't know what its gonna be used for.. It also has a price value for the NPCs sales!



The damage is multiplied by 10 pellets, then x1.25 if you want to get the headshot damage! pic.twitter.com/jHinJHknx2 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 25, 2021

Update 16.50 has brought joyous news to the community. Although there has been no confirmation regarding its release, the presence of a price value suggests that the weapon could be available for purchase from an NPC.

There is no doubt that the Drum Shotgun is one of the best weapons to knock down enemies in box-fights.

The Drum Shotgun was re-added! pic.twitter.com/OWkzePdrU2 — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) May 25, 2021

DRUM SHOTGUN IS BACC — Laggy / Fortnite Leakz And News (@LaggyLeakz) May 25, 2021

The drum shotgun had been re-added! — Lenny Landfish - Fortnite (@lennylandfish) May 25, 2021

However, as for when the weapon might become available in Fortnite, that is a mystery that only the developers at Epic Games can solve. Considering the leaks, it's safe to assume that the weapon will definitely be making a return soon, but whether it will be in Season 6 or Season 7 is the question in everyone's mind.