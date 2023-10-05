Fortnite: Eliminate enemy players that damaged you

Combat plays a huge role in Fortnite. Given that it is a Battle Royale experience, in many ways it is the crux of the game itself. Victory Royales can only be attained by being the last one alive at the end of the match. Although surviving until the very end is a daunting task, it does get easier with practice or when you have overwhelming firepower on your side.

That being said, as part of the "This Season" challenge for Week 6 in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4, you will have to eliminate enemy players. However, there is a small catch. You must eliminate enemy players that have damaged you. This makes the challenge a bit more difficult, but not impossible. Given that 35,000 experience points can be earned, it's worth taking the effort to complete the task.

Eliminate enemy players that damaged you in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

To complete this challenge, you must do three things: Land in a hot-drop Named Location and acquire good loot, look for an enemy player, and lastly, let them damage you before eliminating them.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

1) Secure good loot in a hot-drop location

Ensure you collect enough ammo and utility items to sustain yourself in combat (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Land at one of the new Named Locations that belong to Kado Thorne. A lot of loot can be found here alongside enemy players. Now, to make sure you have the best loot, you can try breaking into the Vault, but be careful as it is heavily defended. Alternatively, you can search Heist Bags to find good loot. That said, remember to acquire a Rocket Ram as well.

2) Look for an enemy player and get into position

Look for an enemy player and keep track of them (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Once ready, keep a low profile, move about the area. and look for enemy players. Keep the Audio Visualization option on as it will allow you to perceive enemy footsteps easily. If possible, try to get to high ground before engaging the enemy player. This is beneficial for several reasons and will ensure you have a clear line of sight.

3) Let them deal damage to you before eliminating them

Once the enemy player deals damage to you, engage them with extreme prejudice (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

For this task to be completed successfully, you will have to let the enemy deal damage to you before eliminating them. While this is risky, there are ways to prevent the enemy from getting the upper hand. The best way to go about things will be to open fire on the enemy before they are able to spot you.

Once contact has been made, let them inflict some damage on you during the crossfire. Do not get too close as they may switch to a shotgun and inflict massive damage. Once damage has been received, go all out and eliminate them on the spot. If things do not go as planned, use the Rocket Ram to make a quick getaway or retreat, recuperate, and re-engage the target to finish the job.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!