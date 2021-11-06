Fortnite Ember Quests: How to set structures on fire in Chapter 2 Season 8

"Set structures on fire" is one of the quests from the Ember: Fire Yoga questline. Ember is an OG Battle Pass skin from Fortnite Season 8. The NPC was first introduced in the Chapter 1 Season 8 Battle Pass (tier 71), and Epic has now brought her back with the recent Fortnite 18.30.1 update.

You can start with Ember's questline by meeting with the NPC and accepting her punchcard. Ember is presently located to the west of the orchard. Orchard is a landmark first included in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1.

The site can be found to the northeast of Corny Crops. Players will notice a hill to the west of that landmark where Ember can be seen roaming around.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Ember & Sledgehammers NPCs + Punchcards have been enabled! Ember & Sledgehammers NPCs + Punchcards have been enabled! https://t.co/AfLPNsJiv8

Players can earn a total of 150,000 XP by completing all her challenges. This article will help players complete the set structures on fire quest in Fortnite Season 8.

Completing the set structures on fire quest in Fortnite Season 8

All the quests from Ember: Fire Yoga questline are relatively easy and can be performed in no time. To complete the set structures on fire in Fortnite Season 8, players need to encounter a building or a structure and set them on fire.

Fortnite players can use firefly jars or gas cans to set structures on fire to complete this quest. However, players should exercise caution at all times as the fire spreads quickly.

Completing this mission will give players a total of 30,000 XP in Fortnite Season 8.

Here are all the quests that one needs to complete from the Ember: Fire Yoga quest line in Fortnite Season 8 as mentioned in-game:

Destroy a fireplace at Lazy Lake, Craggy Cliffs, Holly Hedges or Pleasant Park

Set structures on fire (10)

Emote within 5m of a vehicle that's smoking

Ignite an opponent with a firefly jar

Heal from a campfire (15 health)

Each Challenge grants a total of 30,000 XP

